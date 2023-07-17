Facing the possibility of a double amputation of his legs, an islander is seeking $1 million in damages in a lawsuit against two Louisiana women and a pair of local bars after he was run over while sleeping at a bus stop in June, according to court records.
Charles Ray, of Galveston, has sued Louisiana residents Leann Ness, a driver, and Galina Riley, a passenger, along with Robert’s Lafitte, 2501 Ave. Q, and Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd, according to court records.
The lawsuit asserts the bars over-served the two in violation of state law, which led to the serious injuries, according to court filings.
Robert’s Lafitte owners weren’t available for comment.
Island Time Beach Bar’s Owner Michael Cassavaugh declined to answer questions but said the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was investigating the incident and he’s awaiting the results.
“I will tell you that the lawsuit is baseless in fact,” Cassavaugh said.
A Texas Department of Transportation report asserts Ray was sleeping on a bus stop bench when he was struck by a car.
The lawsuit asserts Ness and Riley struck Ray with a car on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of Seawall Boulevard on June 7, according to court documents filed June 27 in 122nd Judicial District Court in Galveston.
Houston attorney Sean O’ Rourke and Galveston attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del are representing Ray.
Ray was transported to The University of Texas Medical Branch Jennie Sealy Hospital where he remained Monday facing the possibility of losing both legs, Zendeh Del said.
“Despite their obvious intoxication, defendants, Robert’s Lafitte and Island Time Beach Bar, continued to serve defendants, Galina Riley and Leann Ness, alcohol,” the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit asserts Ness was driving in an unsafe manner on the sidewalk when the vehicle struck Ray and that she failed to take action to avoid the collision, according to court documents.
It asserts Riley, knew or should have known Ness was an “incompetent and unfit driver, was intoxicated, and would create an unreasonable risk of danger to persons and property,” according to court documents.
Ray seeks more than $1 million in damages for physical pain and suffering, mental pain, suffering and anguish, past, present and future medical expenses, past and future physical impairment and past and future lost wages and earning capacity, according to court documents.
