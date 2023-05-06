DICKINSON
After a first term that began with a casting of lots and that included controversy, Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth pulled out a narrow win, beating out rival Kevin Edmonds for a second term, according to incomplete, unofficial returns.
Skipworth defeated Edmonds 52 percent to 48 percent. Skipworth earned 830 votes to 760 for Edmonds.
Skipworth polled second in a November 2020 election that went to a runoff that ended in a tie with Jennifer Lawrence, the top vote-getter in the general election. The city charter mandates runoff ties be settled by “casting lots,” a process Skipworth won Jan. 7, 2021, when Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman drew his name, written on a ping-pong ball, from a top hat.
Kevin Edmonds, who previously ran for council in 2020, losing to incumbent Johnnie Simpson Jr., had been removed from a position on the Building Standards Commission in August, following the firing of his wife, Tammy, as a code enforcement officer, amid allegations of misconduct.
COUNCIL POSITION 1
Incumbent Johnnie Simpson Jr. was elected to his second term, winning 53 percent of the vote to challenger Nita Smathers Clements’ 47 percent. Simpson earned 808 votes to Clements’ 712.
Simpson is the senior pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Dickinson. He entered public service in 2018 when he was appointed to the board of directors for the Dickinson Management District. Simpson said he would continue on the path the city is on and continue addressing drainage issues and damaged streets. Simpson also plans to continue the development around the city, he said.
Clements is a retired, 40-year certified public accountant and a member of the Dickinson Management Co.
COUNCIL POSITION 3
Mark Townsend decisively defeated challenger Collin Coker, with 62 percent of the vote to Coker's 38 percent, filling the post of Councilmen Walt Wilson. Townsend garnered nearly 918 votes to Coker’s 567.
Townsend is an employee with Dow Chemical in Texas City and former council member who served from 1990 to 1999 and 2002 to 2008. He decided to run for office because he didn’t like what was going on in the city, he said.
Coker works as a family property management and brand ambassador for the 6666 Grit and Glory beverage company and has served on the Economic Development Corp. for 18 months.
COUNCIL POSITION 5
Bill Schick won decisively against challenger John A. Ovalle, earning 62 percent of the vote to Ovalle’s 38 percent, filling the post of Councilman Louis Decker. Schick won 939 votes to Ovalle’s 570.
Schick has been a member of the Economic Development Corp. and has overseen progress and hopes to keep that going if elected, he said. Schick does custom mill work through his business Tejas Builders Supply and retired last year as a building material salesman in Houston and Galveston.
John Ovalle is a retired captain of the Galveston Fire Department where he worked for 30 years.
