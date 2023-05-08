DICKINSON
Mayor Sean Skipworth held out against challenger Kevin Edmonds in a campaign that went negative and involved the work of a Houston media consultant.
Skipworth defeated Edmonds with 52 percent of the vote to Edmonds’ 48 percent, garnering 1,013 votes to 930 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
It was his first clear electoral win for the office.
Skipworth polled second in a November 2020 election that went to a runoff and ended in a tie with Jennifer Lawrence, the top vote-getter in the general election. The city charter mandates runoff ties be settled by “casting lots,” a process Skipworth won Jan. 7, 2021, when Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman drew his name, written on a ping-pong ball, from a top hat.
Skipworth campaigned on a culture change in city council, the repairs of roads and ditches and the $80 million Water Street development. The project on 20 acres is set to feature eight single-family homes, office space, an event center, upscale restaurants, retail and a boutique hotel.
He didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Kevin Edmonds, who previously ran for council in 2020, losing to incumbent Johnnie Simpson Jr., had been removed from a position on the Building Standards Commission in August, following the firing of his wife, Tammy, as a code enforcement officer, amid allegations of misconduct. Edmonds was championed by La Marque political activist Joseph Lowry, who funded a billboard on Interstate 45 north, with the tagline “Skip-worthless promises.”
COUNCIL POSITION 1
Incumbent Position 1 Councilman Johnnie Simpson Jr. won against challenger Nita Smathers Clements 54 percent to 46 percent, with 1,005 votes to Clements’ 849.
“I am very happy to see that Mayor Skipworth won his race,” Simpson said. “The mayor and I have built a good, professional relationship and I’m happy to continue working with him.
“I am excited to get to work and continue what we have done with streets and drainage. I also want to continue economic development and increasing green space in the city.”
COUNCIL POSITION 3
Mark Townsend, who supported Edmonds for mayor, won against Collin Coker 61 percent to 39 percent, gathering 1,110 votes to Coker’s 702 to fill Position 3 on the council
Townsend said despite the fact he and Skipworth disagree at times, he will work with him to ensure city business is done.
“Citizens expect us to work together, and though we may not see eye to eye, I will make sure taxpayer’s money is spent wisely,” Townsend said. “I look forward to getting my feet on the ground and completing city projects once the new budget is released.”
COUNCIL POSITION 5
Bill Schick defeated John A. Uvalle with 62 percent of the vote to 38 percent, earning 1,150 votes to Ovalle’s 692. Schick said he plans to work with the mayor and heal the community and fix the division.
“My experience on the Economic Development Corp. helped me meet many different people around the town and made me familiar with different businesses,” Schick said. “I want to be open to talk to anybody, whether they voted for me or not. I am proud of this town and am excited to help move it forward.”
