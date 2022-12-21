Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight, but there are simple steps you still can take to mitigate plumbing disasters.
Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing tonight, Friday and Saturday nights on the island, and also Sunday night in northern parts of the county, leaving plumbing vulnerable to freezing, breaking and leaking.
“The most important thing to do ahead of the freeze is to not leave exposed pipes and wrap them in insulation according to their size,” said Raymond Mann, master plumber and owner of Island Mann Plumbing & Drain Cleaning. “Make sure to disconnect your hose and put a faucet foam cup for the opening.”
The pyramid-shaped covers typically can be purchased at hardware stores, but they might be hard to come by as people rush to prepare for the freeze, he said.
“Another way to cover the hose opening is to wrap it in a towel, cover that with a plastic bag and seal it with duct tape,” Mann said.
It's also a good idea to leave cold water dripping from the facet farthest from where the main water supply line enters a building, according to the American Red Cross. A rate of a drop a second is good enough, according to the Red Cross.
Residents should also prepare to lose water service, Mann said.
“I recommend that you leave some water in your bathtub so you can use a bucket to manually flush your toilet instead of using the tank water,” Mann said. “I would also recommend checking the functionality of your emergency water shutoff in case it needs to be used.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
