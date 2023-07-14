The drowning death of a 4-year-old boy at the Moody Gardens Hotel pool July 2 serves as a reminder of the dangers swimming pools present to young children and the importance of competency in the water.
Effective prevention methods include good fencing around pools, secure gates, close supervision of children and floatation devices, experts said. But perhaps the best hedge against tragedy is to teach children to swim, according to several sources.
Paris, Texas, resident Asher Rayburn died July 2 after drowning the night before in a pool at the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd., where he was celebrating his fifth birthday four days early with his mother.
His early season death resulted in a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages and set an ominous tone for the 2023 summer tourist season, in part because 2022 was a record bad year for pool drownings in Galveston County.
Last year, four children drowned in Galveston County pools, the most since 2014.
Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 5 years old and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Knowing how to swim is an essential skill to avoid drowning, Karen Pounds, of the American Red Cross Houston, said.
“Learning to swim and knowing your abilities is a big factor in preventing drownings,” Pound said.
“Another factor is for parents to stay close to their kids in the pool, especially if they are non or weak swimmers. Swimming where a lifeguard on duty is also crucial.”
Preventing drowning not only falls on the person in distress, but those around them, as well.
“Knowing CPR can save a person’s life,” Pound said. “It is important to recognize when somebody is in trouble and is unresponsive and to start CPR as quickly as possible.”
Good safety devices such as fences and gates also are essential, along with close supervision of children, Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
“Never leave your child alone near a pool, even for a few minutes,” Balli said. “Always keep your eye on your child when they are around a pool. Don’t get distracted by your phone, a book or conversation.
Teach your child water safety rules and have a barrier around the pool.”
Criminal charges can be filed if a guardian is found to have been negligent, but drownings are preventable with the proper steps, he said.
Competence in the water is among the best ways to prevent drownings, said Stormy Smith, the aquatics manager at Galveston’s Lasker Pool, 2016 43rd St.
“Learning to swim is one of the biggest factors in preventing drowning,” Smith said. “These skills are especially important living near the water. Swimming is also a fun activity, and I recommend parents introduce kids to the water as early as possible.
“The longer you wait, the harder it is.”
Swimming lessons are offered throughout the county, in Texas City, Friendswood, League City and Galveston.
The Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium, 1900 5th Ave. in Texas City, is in the middle of its third session of the summer at the Lowry pool, with classes for “water babies,” beginners and intermediate swimmers.
Friendswood’s fourth session begins Tuesday and runs through July 28, with classes offered in the morning and evening. Lessons are available for swimmers in five levels, an adult academy for those ages 13 and older and private lessons.
League City offers swim lessons during the spring, summer and fall. The lessons cover swimmers who are beginners, intermediate and advanced.
Galveston is in its third session, running through July 21. The fourth session is set for July 25 through Aug. 4, followed by a fifth session Aug. 8 to Aug. 18. Lessons are offered for preschool-age children, levels 1 to 3 and parent and child classes.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.