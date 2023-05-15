GALVESTON
An argument over shoddy repair work was the motive of a 1983 triple-homicide known as the Corvette Concepts killing, an FBI agent testified Monday.
The murder trial of Jesse Dean Kersh, 64, of Spring, resumed with FBI Agent Richard Rennison testifying League City Police Department’s three detectives at the time did a poor job of the initial investigation because they were not well trained and didn’t examine the hands or arms of any of the people taken in for questioning.
Rennison walked the prosecution through a crime timeline he developed in 2006 while investigating the Nov. 3, 1983, deaths of Thomas Earl McGraw, 28, Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and James Oatis, 22, who were found dead inside the auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wilburn, a co-owner of the shop, had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a Halliburton employee who apparently just happened to be at the shop, was shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, a Houston electrician who was there just to repair a light, was shot eight times in the head.
Rennison laid out what he believed to be the order of deaths.
Wilburn was the first to die, followed by Oatis and then McGraw, he said.
“She was killed with a screwdriver, a weapon of opportunity, after a conversation about the work he did,” Rennison said, referring to Kersh, an employee at the shop.
“I don’t think Kersh went in with the intent to kill her, but something happened, whether it was rage or personal,” Rennison said.
The prosecution argues that on the night of Nov. 2, 1983, a couple picked up a corvette from the auto shop, but realized on the way home it was not repaired correctly.
Wilburn questioned Kersh about the work and he “snapped,” First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Oatis was next, because he would have heard the killing, Rennison said. After killing Wilburn, Kersh went to his truck and retrieved a .22-caliber handgun with a suppressor and shot Oatis, before shooting Wilburn, who already was dead, four times in the head, Rennison said.
Then McGraw pulled up to pick up Wilburn, Rennison said.
McGraw also was stabbed and the part of the screwdriver was found broken off and lodged in McGraw’s back, Rennison said.
Defense attorney Kevin Rekoff pointed out inconsistencies in statements by Bob Currie, a co-owner of the shop, who he has presented as an alternative suspect in the killings.
Currie said he and a customer had entered the shop after the killings and he found Wilburn.
Rekoff, however, argued the customer entered the shop but Currie didn’t. When the customer came out of the shop after seeing Wilburn’s body, Currie said, “It’s Beth. She’s dead, isn’t she?” Rekoff asserted.
Later in the shop Currie said, “There’s another one, it’s Tommy,” Rekoff said.
Currie later called the customer to ask what he told police, Rekoff said.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive.
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when Darryl Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to an affidavit.
Krogman also told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
Kersh had previously denied owning a .22-caliber handgun.
In Texas, the murder of two or more persons during the same criminal episode is capital murder, punishable by death or life in prison without parole.
That definition of capital murder did not exist in 1983, and the law that applies to the filing of criminal charges is the law that was in effect at the time of the crimes.
Felony Division Chief Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen and Petroff are representing the state, while 122nd District Court Judge Jeth Jones presides over the case.
The trial is expected to last through the rest of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.