GALVESTON
The shoddy, flood-prone condition of an island road is putting a damper on attendance to R.A. Apffel Park, known as East Beach, tourism officials say.
But city officials argue repairing the road mainly serving tourists would divert money and time from streets island residents use.
“In the long run, a plan to address repairs to Boddeker Road are essential,” Kimberly Danesi, interim CEO of the park board, said.
To improve first impressions left on visitors — and attract more tourists — the Galveston Park Board of Trustees Tuesday approved about $100,000 to enhance entrances to the park, 1923 Boddeker Road.
Staff also plans to move the main entrance from the craggy Boddeker Road terminus to the end of the more reliable Apffel Park Road. Both roads are at the eastern tip of Seawall Boulevard.
“If you’ve been down to East Beach lately, you’ve been down Boddeker Road,” Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks, said. “When you go down Boddeker Road, I hope you have a large truck, not a small car or small SUV, because the road at times is not very passable.”
During high tides, Boddeker Road’s asphalt gets destroyed, Lorefice said.
“So, it’s going to be hard for anyone to keep up with the condition of that asphalt,” he said.
Given the conditions of the road, Lorefice asserts accessibility into the park is a major challenge and concern for the park board, which manages public beaches and promotes tourism. It could be the reason revenues haven’t increased at the park, he said.
The city last paved Boddeker Road about five or six years ago, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
But the issue is more complex than maintenance neglect, he said.
“That road only services the park board, and I don’t think we should take away streets for the residents just to pave a street that’s just for the park board,” Maxwell said.
“It’s a perilous street and it truthfully needs to be raised. That would shut down our street crews for weeks.”
The project would cost millions of dollars from the city’s general fund for a road that only leads to the park board-managed beach, something residents might question, Maxwell said.
“We would be happy to work with the park board,” Maxwell said. “It’s not a lack of maintenance on the street, it’s that it keeps getting submerged. I think the park board needs to sit down with us to plan what the future of the park is.”
Because Boddeker Road often is impassable, the park board aims to make Apffel Park Road the main route to a new grand entrance, Lorefice said. Work recently was completed to extend utility service to the new entrance, which will allow staff there to communicate with those at Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall, Lorefice said.
After rain or high tides, Boddeker Road becomes a veritable canal. Water regularly covers about 40 percent of the road during these events, Lorefice said.
Lorefice sees the entrance gate proposal as an opportunity for improving the first impression the park leaves on guests.
“First impressions matter,” Lorefice said. “We want that Instagram moment.”
To accomplish that feat, the park board could engage an island artist to conjure a beach-themed mural on the entry gate’s roof, officials said.
“This will help us, I think, in future years draw more attendance at that park,” Lorefice said.
The biggest issue the park board is going to run into is the great distance from the pavilion, where all the employee activity is housed, out to the gate, Danesi said.
“It’s made it a challenge for us to staff that gate,” she said. “By bringing connectivity to that gate, we’re actually able to increase our operational efficiency.”
