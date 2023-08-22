SANTA FE
Voters Saturday will elect a new member of city council in a special election in which seven people are vying to fill one vacant seat.
More than 340 people, out of 9,200 eligible voters, took part in early voting over 10 days this month. The city called the election May 11, after the resignation of Place 3 Councilwoman Melanie Collins. The winner will serve two years in an unexpired term.
The candidates are:
Ryan McCamy
McCamy is a 14-year U.S. Army veteran who works at the Gun Vault of Texas.
“If elected, I hope to help the city as it continues to grow, with 200 to 300 homes on the way,” McCamy said. “I want to get the city ready and ensure our water, power, gas, infrastructure and schools can handle the growth.”
McCamy hopes to serve the community as he did his country, he said.
Terri O’Connell
O’Connell works in facilities maintenance at Odyssey Academy and is passionate about the benefits of charter schools, she said.
“I moved to Santa Fe from Jamaica Beach to make it easier for my husband to get around our home and fell in love with the city,” O’Connell said. “People came to help as he was dying. I can’t repay the love bestowed on me, so this is my way of giving back.
“I want to be a voice for the community and make sure taxes don’t go up and we know where our money is going. The council is just five people representing 14,000 and I want to give them a voice. Voters won’t find somebody who will work harder than me.”
Ronald Jannett
Jannett spent 25 years working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and works in facility maintenance for the city of Alvin. He previously served 13 years on the city council.
“I decided I wanted to get back into the council to help control the growth of the city and move us in the right direction,” Jannett said. “I have proven experience and I am not a ‘yes man.’ I will do what’s best for the city of Santa Fe.”
Rusty Schroeder
Schroeder is a self-employed cattle rancher who works on project management during catastrophes.
“I care deeply for this city,” Schroeder said. “We have good leadership and I want to help and guide the city as it grows, while keeping the long-time residents in mind. We need to remember who built this town. I want to promote dining and shopping in the city.
“I hope to help bring in a sensible drainage solution and keep it debris free. I believe in conservative budget principles. If I win, I will always be available and be a person on the council constituents can talk to and get the truth.”
Anthony Dauphine
Dauphine has been a public servant for more than 40 years as a firefighter and eventually fire marshal, paramedic and as a police officer. He works as a fire investigator for an insurance company.
“I want to make sure citizens have input and we communicate with them better,” Dauphine said. “Transparency is important and I want to do what’s best for the city and ensure it grows the right way. I will always tell the truth whenever somebody comes to me.”
Chrystal Hoelscher
Hoelscher is a science and social studies teacher for fourth and eighth grade at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Hitchcock.
“I went to a lot of city council meetings and heard about all these businesses and subdivisions being proposed, but not about doing anything for those who have been here,” Hoelscher said. “We need to balance our growth. I want us to get back to having events at Runde Park and we need to maintain our community center.”
Christine Villere
Villere is a veteran and works as a Functional Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner with Creating Connections Fx. She couldn’t be reached for comment.
Election Day voting will run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe City Hall, 12002 Highway 6.
