Relaying a list of questions posed by the Park Board of Trustees regarding the city’s oversight, state Sen. Brandon Creighton on Thursday filed an opinion request for the state’s attorney general to weigh in on the matter.
The three questions were discussed and voted on by park board trustees in February.
Trustees considered submitting the questions about “the interplay and interpretation of numerous state laws, city charter, ordinances and related agreements impacting the division of rights, duties and responsibilities between the Park Board of Trustees and the city of Galveston,” according to the agenda at the time.
“I am submitting this request for an attorney general’s opinion regarding the powers and duties of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees,” Creighton wrote to the attorney general.
The questions are:
• Given that the enabling legislation recites the park board’s powers, duties and responsibilities (including but not limited to entering long term leases, issuing bonds, and other activities associated with an independent governmental entity), may the city of Galveston (the city) by ordinance, absent an agreement, limit the park board’s powers granted by the state?
• Considering that Texas Tax Code Sec. 351.105(f) (2) states that a “park board” may use appropriated hotel occupancy tax funds “without further authorization,” may the city lawfully exercise control over the park board’s use of those funds after the funds are appropriated to the park board?
• Given that the enabling legislation authorizes the city to designate parks and facilities to the park board, and add to those designations over time, may the city lawfully remove previously designated parks and facilities from the park board’s control?
Trustees are hoping to get clarity on whether the city may remove assets under control of the park board, Caitlin Carnes, public relations manager, said. They also hope for an answer to what exactly it means to be a separate entity from the city, Carnes said.
More broadly, trustees are seeking an attorney general opinion to clarify the relationship between the park board and city as recent local ordinances are in direct opposition of the powers, authorities and responsibilities granted to a park board in its current and establishing legislation, Chairman Marty Fluke wrote in an email.
“We believe, based on our interpretation of the law, that we have always operated legally and within our powers but will respect the results of the AG opinion,” Fluke wrote.
It’s the opinion of the city attorney’s office, however, that the terms under which the city deals with the park board can be determined by the city’s own codes, Don Glywasky, city attorney, said.
“I think it’s a novel idea that the park board thinks the city wants to insert control of that minutiae, as set forth in the hot contract signed a few weeks ago,” Glywasky said.
Creighton’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.
It was unclear why Creighton, whose district doesn’t cover the island, submitted the questions.
Over the past several months, the park board and city have disagreed about the scope of the park board’s powers, park board officials said. The argument stems from a decision by city officials to transfer $14 million in hotel occupancy tax accrued in park board coffers to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.