GALVESTON
The man charged in the death of a prominent island doctor pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, pleaded to accident involving death for the March 2022 hit-and-run that killed popular island physician Dr. Nancy Hughes while she was riding a bicycle on the seawall’s east end.
Llewellyn could be eligible for release after serving a quarter of his sentence — 21 months. Llewellyn has spent more than 11 months in jail, so could serve as few as 10 months in prison.
Prosecutors reached an agreement with Llewellyn for a guilty plea and prison sentence after consulting with the Hughes’ family.
The state was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorneys Kacey Launius and Rebekah Saunders, with John Reed representing Llewellyn.
“Today brings an end to the waiting by Dr. Hughes’ family for justice against this defendant,” Launius said. “Our office has worked closely with Dr. Hughes’ family to reach this resolution.
“While no amount of prison time can restore Dr. Hughes’ life, the defendant’s guilty plea, waiver of all appeals, and his prison sentence ensure not only that he is punished for the crime he committed, but that there is finality in that decision.”
Hughes was riding her bicycle about 6:15 a.m. March 18, when a Mercedes Benz SUV struck her, police said. She was found by a passerby and declared dead at the scene.
Charging documents allege Llewellyn’s former girlfriend Cianna Mims, 19, of Seguin, urged Llewellyn to flee the scene and that she didn’t report the crash to police. Mims also filed an insurance claim, asserting the vehicle struck a deer in Tomball, according to the affidavit.
Llewellyn was arrested March 20, after Mims’ parents, who own property on Bolivar Peninsula, contacted police to report their suspicions about the crash.
Mims was with Llewellyn when he was arrested and told police a bicyclist had been riding in the middle of the road without lights or reflectors and asserted the bicyclist had been at fault for not riding on the sidewalk, according to the affidavit.
Mims who is charged with failure to report felony, a misdemeanor, is expected to be in court for an announcement March 20.
