GALVESTON
Precinct maps county commissioners approved in 2021 were designed to put racial minority voters at a disadvantage, a university professor testified Friday as the first week of a federal gerrymandering trial came to a close.
Max Krochmal, a professor of history at the University of New Orleans, oversaw a study involving hundreds of historical accounts by residents in preparation to testify for plaintiffs in a lawsuit asserting the maps were gerrymandered along racial lines, which is illegal.
“There is no doubt that the 2021 map was made with the intention of discriminating against minority communities,” Krochmal said.
Attorney Joe Nixon of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, who is part of the county’s defense team, objected to Krochmal as an expert witness, but Judge Jeffery V. Brown allowed the testimony.
“There is a long history of discrimination in Galveston County,” Krochmal said. “There is ample evidence of collaboration with the government to discriminate and evidence of intentional discrimination.”
Krochmal was the second expert plaintiff witness to testify the maps clearly constituted racial gerrymandering.
Demographer and redistricting expert William Cooper testified Wednesday that Galveston County commissioners accepted a clear example of racial gerrymandering.
“This is an extreme and textbook example of racial gerrymandering,” Cooper said.
The county’s political landscape began to change through work of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the League of United Latin American Citizens, Krochmal said.
“With the elections of Wayne Johnson and Stephen Holmes, Black and Latino residents in Precinct 3 finally felt that somebody was working for their interests,” Krochmal said.
The 2021 redistricting map created four majority white districts in the county. Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued asserting the redistricting map county commissioners approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of LULAC, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The lawsuit is the third legal challenge filed against the map. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over the map March 24. In February, the Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights group, filed a lawsuit after first trying to challenge the map using a still-pending lawsuit filed in 2013.
All three lawsuits make similar arguments: that Galveston County violated voting rights laws and drew a map that likely would have been rejected under the system known as pre-clearance, under which the federal government required Southern states to get approval from the Justice Department before making changes to voting districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 declared the pre-clearance requirements in the Voting Rights Act unconstitutional, allowing governments, including Galveston County, to create maps without the department’s input.
The law still prohibits “voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.” But to challenge such redistricting now requires filing lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit also alleges the county violated the equal protection clause created by the Fourteenth Amendment — an argument that isn’t included in the justice department complaint.
The trial is expected to last two more weeks wiith testimony by a university professor about a history of inequality and discrimination in Galveston County.
