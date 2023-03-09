Drown twins were from Guatemala, just arrived in US, medical examiner says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONTwin 13-year-old boys who drowned Sunday near 25th Street were from Guatemala and had been in the United States for less than a month, officials said.The twins were identified as Eduardo Josue Osorto-Perez and Jeferson Eduardo Osorto-Perez, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.The family resides in Houston, officials said. Relatives called 911 about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after searching for the missing pair for about an hour, Beach Patrol Chief Davis said.Galveston Island Beach Patrol responded, along with police, fire, EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard, searching Sunday night and into the week.Searchers recovered the first body about 2 a.m. Tuesday from the water near 28th Street, Davis said.A homeless woman spotted the body and alerted four tourists from Houston who were walking the beach, Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin said.The tourists pulled the victim out of the water and called authorities, Kirwin said.A body matching the description of the second boy was recovered about 1 a.m. Thursday near 47th Street, Davis said."Clothing description and face match the second missing twin," Davis said.A homeless man found the body in the surf, found someone with a phone and called authorities.There have been three drownings this year, the twins are the first two beachfront drownings, Davis said.A kayaker drowned in West Bay in late January. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 