GALVESTON
After providing maritime activities for children, veterans and residents for more than a decade, the Sea Star Base nonprofit might be converted into a commercial business, depending on who buys the prime waterfront property.
Brokers put the site at 7509 Broadway on the market about 45 days ago as part of a package selling in the $40 million range, George Cushing, lead broker on the sale, said.
Also up for sale are about 1 acre of vacant land adjacent to the base; the Sea Star Base Warehouse, 7402 Broadway; and a maintenance shop and warehouse, 7511 Highway 6 in Hitchcock, which is about 11 miles north of the other properties.
Owners in the Doolin family, who earned their fortune through the Frito-Lay empire, hope to sell the property to a nonprofit that would continue offering camps and other instructional and recreational opportunities, Cushing said.
“There’s a lot of interest,” Cushing said Tuesday. “What form that takes and who participates is yet to be determined.”
Cushing wasn’t confident, however, that a nonprofit would buy the property, he said.
“It’s a mystery,” Cushing said. “It never ceases to surprise when you begin something. A lot of times it goes into the marketplace and you’re introduced to people you didn’t know about. Or there’s someone with the capital who gets inspired by the message.
“This is a very unique, very specific asset designed for a specific function. This is also an adaptable facility. Somebody who had a commercial vision for it could probably retool the site.”
The Doolins are willing to sell to someone with a business venture in mind, Cushing said.
FOUNDER’S DEATH
Charles Doolin was the son of C.E. Doolin, founder of Frito-Lay Inc. C.E. Doolin merged his company with H.W. Lay & Company, creating a snack empire that continued to grow when it merged with Pepsi-Cola in 1964 to become PepsiCo.
Charles Doolin and his wife were residents of Dallas but owned a second home in Galveston. They co-founded the nonprofit in 2010 with the goal of building a sailing center. Charles Doolin was a former Sea Scout leader, and both Doolins had a passion for sailing, Rosemary Doolin wrote in a September 2017 guest column for The Daily News.
The organization eventually grew to include a marina, a 60,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility and a fleet of 39 boats.
The base in September 2021 paused some of its programs, with leadership citing the death of its founder, Charles Doolin, as the reason behind the loss of primary funding.
The base paused certain programs such as individual camps where children could take courses in a one-on-one setting, Sea Star Base Development Director Michael J. LeBlanc said.
The nonprofit has a slate of events scheduled for the summer, including Texas Crime Stoppers certification classes, fishing classes for Hitchcock high schoolers in late May, a fishing tournament in early June and various Boy Scout activities in July.
ON THE BLOCK
This sale is not a matter of financial pressure on the family, Cushing said.
“It’s a question of turning it over to a group that is equipped and prepared to further the mission,” Cushing said.
The sons aren’t interested in keeping the nonprofit afloat because they don’t live in Galveston.
“So, after Mr. Charles passed, there were a lot of things that they had to deal with,” LeBlanc said. “But they care a lot about what their father started here. They had to be able to determine the best path forward for all the parties concerned.”
The heirs didn’t think they were best positioned to continue Charles Doolin’s legacy, Cushing said.
“It’s just a recognition that they have lives that involve other things,” Cushing said. “And they feel like someone else could better helm this asset going forward.”
“In the face of that adversity, these facilities are turn-key ready for another group,” LeBlanc said.
Editor’s note: The Daily News has in the past sponsored events organized by the nonprofit.
