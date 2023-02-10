GALVESTON
The fate of sea turtles has not been adequately addressed in the long-discussed plan to construct a massive storm surge barrier dubbed the Ike Dike, which still is years and billions of dollars from reality, a local biologist argues.
As the $31 billion project wades toward construction, local biologists worry the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hasn’t done enough in more than a decade of planning to consider the potentially negative ecological effects the project could create, Christopher Marshall, biology professor at Texas A&M University at Galveston, told The Daily News.
“I’ve seen the plans, and I think they have not considered nesting turtles in terms of what they’re going to do,” he said. “There’s been multiple plans, and in all the information I’ve seen, there’s not enough attention paid to nesting turtles. Part of the reason for that is there is not a lot of baseline data out there. So, that’s what I’m trying to provide.”
“I’m just scratching the surface. There’s also a lot of misinformation, like one report said that loggerheads don’t nest here. But they do. And we’re the people who know, because we monitor that.”
President Joe Biden in December signed an authorization for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Coastal Spine project as a part of the $860 billion National Defense Authorization Act. That was an essential step toward building the project, but didn't allocate the billions needed to do so, officials said at the time.
It could be 15 years until construction even begins, officials say.
The corps’ plan requires at least $31 billion to extend the Galveston Island seawall and build two 650-foot-by-22-foot storm surge gates in Galveston Bay between Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island.
Local sponsors would be required to pay about $10 billion of the cost.
The upper Texas coast component of the recommended plan includes a multiple-lines-of-defense system known as the Galveston Bay Storm Surge Barrier System, according to the corps’ plans. The systems' design provides a resilient, redundant and robust solution to reduce flood risks to communities, industry and natural ecosystems from coastal storm surge, according to the corps. The system includes a Gulf line of defense separating the Galveston Bay system from the Gulf of Mexico to reduce storm surge volumes entering the bay system.
“This is a project that really needs to be done,” Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said Friday. “We have such a high concentration of refineries and business in this area. This is a very long process, and I’m not sure I’ll be alive to see it.”
The corps has yet to complete environmental studies that might quell scientists’ ecological concerns, Brown said.
“We are excited about the opportunities the program will present from protecting and improving the Gulf Coast Communities, including Galveston — to improving and conserving the environment, creating jobs, and fostering improved conditions for commerce and industry, like energy, shipping, tourism and even recreation,” Neil Murphy, chief of public affairs for the Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, said.
Sea turtles need protection because they have a shell built for swimming, and they are different from land turtles in that many don’t have the ability to retract heads and legs into their shells, Murphy said.
“Vulnerable turtles and other sea life are always a concern for (the corps), the dredging industry, regulatory agencies and many other organizations involved with the technology planned for the Coastal Texas Project,” he said. “Over the past 35 years, significant resources have been invested in developing methods to minimize impacts to protected resources, like sea turtles. The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center is an excellent example of a leading research and technology development that minimizes the risk of entrainment of sea turtles, and other protected species, during activities like dredging.
“We are committed, along with our partners, community, and visitors, to protecting marine wildlife because we are also part of the community. Along with the excellent oversight from conservation groups and world class beach maintenance from Galveston’s Coastal Zone Management team, I think it’s possible that we could see more instances of nesting turtles along the seawall.”
