GALVESTON
After weeks of research and discussion, Galveston Independent School District on Tuesday adopted a calendar that won’t include a four-day week, arguing raises for teachers and some programs would suffer.
The district’s calendar committee recommended the district not adopt four-day school weeks for the 2023-2024 school year after polling schools and the community, officials said.
For the Galveston Independent School District, rejection of a shortened school week came down to the cons outweighing the pros, Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
“One of our constant goals in the district is to get our pay up for our teachers and employees,” Gibson said.
After checking with departments he thought the four-day work week would most affect and after seeing a savings of roughly $50,000 from the transportation department, it became clear the savings wouldn’t be enough to raise teacher salaries, he said.
When polling teachers, no campus in the school district was unanimously in favor of adopting four-day school weeks, but about 90 percent of high school teachers from Ball High School were in favor, he said.
“I hope people will respect the amount of time, effort and strategy that went into the decision,” Gibson said. “We will always do what is best for our students.”
The Galveston discussions came as schools nationwide adopt four-day school weeks to boost teacher retention and reduce expenses and as other schools in the county — public and private — plan to adopt the four-day week come August. Schools adopting shortened school weeks argue it doesn’t hurt students’ academically and can enhance their wellbeing and overall performance.
A study conducted by researchers at Georgia State University comparing the standardized test scores of four-day districts in Colorado with five-day districts with similar demographics, showed that four-day districts compared favorably to the five-day districts in reading and mathematics, but only the difference in math scores was statistically significant, according to AP News.
The study’s abstract says its findings show “little evidence that moving to a four-day week compromises student academic achievement.”
This month, Odyssey Academy and High Island Independent School District announced they would adopt a four-day school week next year.
“We know that the past few years have been a challenge and the academy community truly believes providing this flexible schedule will boost student wellbeing and gift time back to families and staff to improve overall performance and quality of life,” Jennifer Goodman, superintendent at Odyssey Academy, said.
The new calendar adopted by High Island is a win for everyone, Superintendent David Walker said.
The district expects a positive outcome based on observations made of school districts in the state that have also implemented four-day school weeks and seen success, Walker said. A survey taken by community members in the district also showed overwhelming support of the decision, with 84.2 percent of respondents saying the biggest benefits to the change would be having additional time to spend with family.
One problem the district sees being fixed with a four-day week is cutting down on the time teachers, who are salaried workers, will spend working outside of the classroom.
“Teachers will be spending the same amount of days in the classroom,” Walker said. “But now they can spend their Fridays working on tasks and curriculum instead of teaching.”
And despite an evident learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is expecting a smooth transition into a four-day week because students will feel rejuvenated after three-day weekends, Walker said.
“It is a challenge in a post-COVID world,” he said. “The world is different. People have checked out.”
“We would much rather have four productive days, rather than five slow days,” Walker said. “Students will come back on Mondays more energized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.