As fentanyl-related deaths rise among Texas students, school districts across the county are raising awareness about the synthetic drug and stocking school clinic shelves with Narcan, an opioid overdose preventative.
Some school districts this week also have been working closely with University of Texas Medical Branch doctors to receive written physician's orders for Narcan, providing an extra layer of protection in the case of overdoses on campuses.
"When there are opportunities to contribute to improving the health care of our communities and the safety of our children, that is always going to be high on our list," Vicente Resto, a doctor with the medical branch, said Monday.
Fentanyl and other lab-produced synthetic opioids are driving an overdose crisis deadlier than any the United States has ever seen. In 2021, overdoses from all drugs claimed more than 100,000 lives for the first time, and the deaths last year remained at nearly the same level — more than gun and auto deaths combined, according to the Associated Press.
Experts believe deaths surged not only because the drugs are so powerful, but also because fentanyl is laced into so many other illicit drugs, and not because of changes in how many people are using.
Galveston County had the second highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas, roughly 200 per 100,000, according to 2022 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Orange County, which is just east of Beaumont and has a population of just 86,155, had the highest rate at 315 deaths per 100,000 in 2020, according to the department.
Raising awareness among school students, the most vulnerable in the crisis, is just one step among many to stop overdoses, medical branch officials said.
On Monday, three Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district students in Dallas were reported dead and six others hospitalized in a string of fentanyl-related overdoses, according to the The Dallas Morning News.
After the Galveston Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency held at press conference Jan. 10 about the arrest of a Galveston man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine, linking him to a pair of high-profile deaths of two young restaurant workers Christmas Day, school districts have joined the discussion.
Friendswood Independent School District, with the DEA and Bay Area Alliance, hosted a Fentanyl awareness parent informational meeting Jan. 25, where they warned parents about fentanyl poisonings and distributed Narcan to those interested.
Although Narcan is growing in accessibility to parents of students, getting Narcan to school districts hasn't proven to be easy, Amanda McLauchlin, executive director at Bay Area Alliance, said. That's largely because school districts need written orders from physicians to allow school nurses to administer the medication.
“If someone has the symptoms of an opioid overdose, it will not hurt that patient to receive Naloxone,” McLauchlin said.
Dickinson and Texas City Independent School Districts school nurses have within the past week been provided with written physicians orders to provide and administer Narcan to students.
“It is a different type of prescription,” Denise Wilkes, clinical professor in the department of anesthesiology at the medical branch, said Monday. “Most are used to prescribing it to an individual. This is a standing order for medication. You also need to have a licensed pharmacist that can dispense a standing order. It has a few more hurdles than your standard prescription.”
School resource officers at Texas City Independent School District have Narcan on them and they can administer it in an emergency situation and do not need physician orders to do so, Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district, said.
And while some districts are in the process of making Narcan an accessible item for nurses to administer to students, some districts have police departments supplied with Narcan in case of emergency.
Galveston Independent School District officials have been carrying Narcan since Jan. 6, when its police department received its first shipment, Josette Rivas, chief of police for the school district, said. When the shipment was received, the police department distributed Narcan to campuses around the island.
“In case the occasion arrives, we will be ready,” she said.
Similarly, Hitchcock and Friendswood Independent School Districts carry Narcan in police unit cars and campus police departments, officials said.
“Clear Creek Independent School District does not have Narcan and is only currently researching the topic at a department level,” Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district said. “We do recognize that this is a dangerous trend in the area. Any decision would be made by the superintendent and the school board.”
