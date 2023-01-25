FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Creek and Friendswood Independent School Districts, along with two others outside of Galveston County, joined forces Wednesday to spread one very important message to parents: Fentanyl poisonings are on the rise.
The meeting took place at the Friendswood Junior High School auditorium, 1000 Manison Parkway in Friendswood.
In 2022, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston Field Division seized more than 670,000 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 230 pounds of fentanyl powder, Tracey Mendez, deputy special agent in charge, said Wednesday. The large seizures came from a pool estimated at more than 7 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
The Houston Field Division has seen a 42 percent increase in fentanyl seizures over the past two years, Mendez said.
Fentanyl is being mass produced by two main Mexican cartels, known as the Sinaloa and the CJNG. These cartels are producing mass amounts of fentanyl in illegal drug labs in Mexico, Mendez said.
“What we are seeing is drug traffickers are selling fentanyl to drive up potency and upping addiction levels,” she said. “The intent is not to cause fatal overdoses, but to drive up levels of potency. They want to get more customers and make more money.”
In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bay Area Alliance, officials distributed Narcan and provided information about warning signs of fentanyl use. Narcan is a brand name of a medication that counters the effects of fentanyl poisoning.
Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing this country. It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for the Friendswood Independent School District, said.
“We believe it is important to tackle controversial, even difficult, issues head-on to ensure that our children’s safety stays at the forefront,” Owen said. “By educating our community and parents on current issues facing students today, including fentanyl, we are empowering them to make informed decisions for their families.”
Other officials involved in presentations Wednesday echoed the importance of educating youth of the ever-present crisis.
Deb Scroggins is still coping with the death of her daughter, Allison, almost three years after she died from fentanyl poisoning.
Allison had no idea she was taking something other than the Oxycodone pill she purchased, Scroggins said during a presentation Wednesday. Shortly after taking the pill, she died of a fentanyl overdose.
“Talk to your kids,” Scroggins said Wednesday. “Tell them it’s a crisis and that it can happen to anyone.”
One of the biggest aids helping younger people purchase fentanyl and drugs is social media, Mendez said.
“These drug traffickers are marketing their products and selling them via social media access including apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp and Instagram,” she said.
Xanax, Oxycontin and Adderall are the most commonly laced drugs with fentanyl, Mendez said.
The conversations come weeks after Galveston police and Drug Enforcement Agency officials said they had secured charges against a Galveston man, 23-year-old Patrick Miller, accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine and linked him to a pair of high-profile deaths occurring a few hours and miles apart on Christmas Day.
Miller was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and held in the Galveston County Jail on $200,000 in bonds, Galveston Police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said Jan. 10.
“Friendswood Independent School District has not had any known incidents involving fentanyl,” Owen said. “However, because we are being told by the DEA and the Bay Area Alliance this drug is spreading across the country and kills people simply by touching it, we need to get the message out as the safety of our students is of the utmost importance.”
There is still one pharmacy that distributes Narcan free of charge. That is Hart Pharmacy at 202 South Highway 3 in La Marque.
