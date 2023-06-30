School budget planners are warily watching the Texas Legislature's special session, which began Tuesday with tax discussions that could have major consequences for district funding.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton told The Daily News passing laws such as Senate Bill 1, House Bill 57 and House Bill 58, which are up for deliberation during the special session, wouldn’t cut local school funding.
Experts with the Texas Association of School Boards aren't so sure, however.
In calling the special session, the second this year, Gov. Greg Abbott charged legislators with achieving lasting property tax cuts and moving toward eliminating property taxes altogether.
Items up for discussion will be legislation to cut property tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate and legislation to put Texas on a path to eliminating school district maintenance and operations property taxes, according to the governor’s office. The so-called M&O rate raises the local money districts use to operate.
Galveston ISD officials didn’t respond to requests for comment this week.
Texas City ISD is tracking the legislation and budget planners are using the most conservative revenue estimates, Margaret Lee, assistant superintendent of business and operations management, said.
PROPERTY-TAX RELIEF
Property-tax relief is the main topic of conversation, Middleton said Thursday.
“The Senate’s plan is about $18 billion of relief and over 70 percent of it is buying down school taxes," Middleton said.
Lawmakers intend to permanently eliminate a share of school taxes and replace those dollars with state money, Middleton said.
“So, that’s buying that local school tax rate down.
“The remaining portion of the Senate plan is the increase of the homestead exemption,” Middleton said. “And the benefit for homeowners of that is dramatic. You’re talking between $1,270 and $1,350 tax cut for homeowners who are under 65 and approximately $1,500 tax cuts for homeowners over 65.”
The reason why this is so important is Texas has a record surplus, and people deserve property tax relief, Middleton said.
“Property taxes have skyrocketed out of control,” Middleton said. “And at the end of the day, the government doesn’t have any money — this is all taxpayer money. So, we’re just giving taxpayers their money back through property tax relief.”
The largest portion of property taxes go toward funding local school districts. But lowering the total amount of property taxes won’t cut the bottom line for school budgets, Middleton said.
“Really all we’re doing at the end of the day is using the state surplus to replace the money that local property taxpayers will have to pay otherwise,” Middleton said.
“It’s not costing school district’s anything,” he said. “Actually, the property tax plan that we’ve got is especially beneficial to Robin Hood districts like Galveston ISD because we’re reducing the future Robin Hood growth through this buy down. We’re also capping the local share.”
The Texas Association of School Boards, which represents most of the state's public school districts, argues that might not be the case, however.
Whether the proposed changes would cut school funding or not depends on whether the state budget has a surplus or a deficit, Dax Gonzalez, division director of governmental relations, said.
ROBIN HOOD AND RECAPTURE
In the Texas education system, Robin Hood refers to a mechanism that collects — "recaptures" — billions of dollars of local tax revenue from districts such as Galveston that are considered property rich and sends the money to school districts considered property poor.
Because of rising property values, Galveston ISD, for example, sends millions in local tax dollars to the state each year. In the 2015-2016 school year, the district sent $13.2 million to the state, according to district data. It sent almost $21.1 million in the 2020-2021 school year and $35 million during the 2022-23 school year.
In this biennium, the state projected to recapture $5.6 billion and expects $9 billion during the next biennium, Gonzalez said.
“Here’s the problem, though: What the state has been doing is, as they collect those recapture dollars, they reduce their amount of spending,” Gonzalez said. “So, they’re supplanting state general revenue with recapture dollars.
“And so sneakily sometimes that the Texas Education Agency will actually list recapture dollars as state revenue, when it’s not state revenue. Those are local dollars, just the state has recaptured them.”
SURPLUS AND DEFICIT
A reduction in recapture amounts taken from property-rich districts like Galveston ISD is a byproduct of the special session discussions, Gonzalez said.
The discussions could lead to the elimination of state property tax, which Gonzalez argues could mean trouble for public education funding.
“Complete elimination of the maintenance and operation tax rate for school districts will present problems down the road,” Gonzalez said. “When the state has a $33 billion surplus, everything is great; it’s not a problem.
"When the state has a $10 billion shortfall, or it doesn’t have any surplus, then I think there’s potential there for significant cuts to public education.
“And we don’t believe that students should suffer just because the state isn’t having a great economic year. So, that’s why we need to have a school finance system in place that allows districts to leverage local pennies if the state isn’t able to meet its obligations for public education funding.”
Those fears were realized in 2009, Gonzalez said. The state was billions in deficit and legislators cut public education funding by about $5 billion, Gonzalez said.
“And we’re just crawling out of that hole.”
