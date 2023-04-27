Public school trustees plan to call a special meeting in early May to discuss comments Superintendent Jerry Gibson made during a ground-breaking ceremony, which angered some and raised questions about his employment, board President Tony Brown said Thursday.
Speaking Wednesday during the ceremonial launch of construction $189 million replacement of Ball High School, Gibson said:
“The ladies are the worker bees, they are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and take care of the details,” Gibson said ahead of the groundbreaking. “Isn’t that right, men? They do their best to make us look good even though we don’t give them much to work with. But we need a man to push this through.”
His comments led Brown to apologize on behalf of the district Thursday with a post on The Daily News forums.
"I serve as the president of the Board of Trustees of the Galveston Independent School District," Brown wrote. "Dr. Gibson's comments in this article were in complete opposition to our district's policies and the views of its board of trustees.
"I cannot explain them and will not try to do so. However, since Gibson spoke as a representative of the district when he made them, I will apologize on behalf of the district.
"I offer these comments as both a trustee and a father of two adult daughters who need no one to 'push things through' for them."
Brown declined to comment further Thursday, saying that his comment spoke for itself.
Gibson was in Dallas, where district students are participating in a robotics competition, but planned to review policies as soon as he returns to Galveston, he said in a statement.
"I am not sure of what policy might or might not have been violated," Gibson wrote.
"My comments yesterday were complimenting the ladies who worked so hard for the success of our school bond proposition," Gibson told The Daily News Thursday. "The comments were not made to insult any female, but thank them for all of their hard work for the students of Galveston."
"Getting the bond passed was a team effort and while three men were seen presenting, there were many who worked and their work would be considered behind the scenes," he said.
"My attempt was to give our ladies who worked so hard some notoriety for the hard work they put into the bond."
"My comment about ladies making us men look good when we do not give them a lot to work with was intended to be used in humor," Gibson said.
Gibson recently had been in conflict with some trustees after submitting job applications for equivalent positions in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.