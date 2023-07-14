Satori School

Satori School, 2305 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, is selling its building and looking for a smaller space to buy or lease.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

After 10 years, Satori School is seeking a new home for its pre-K through sixth-grade campus.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(1) comment

Margarita Sims

Satori has been in that building way more than 10 years. I taught music there for 2 years before Hurricane Ike, and it was a fixture before that. I, for one, will be sad not to see it as I drive down 25th Street.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription