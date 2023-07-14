After 10 years, Satori School is seeking a new home for its pre-K through sixth-grade campus.
The school's building, 2503 Sealy Ave., went on the market Wednesday with an asking price of $875,000. The property is listed with Joe Tramote Realty.
The school board a few months ago voted to sell the building, officials said.
"We have been operating in this building for over 10 years," Rich Mullikin, school board president said. "We decided to pull the trigger."
Satori School's 11,800-square-foot building, on the corner of of 25th Street and Sealy Avenue, is too big and officials are considering down-sizing, Mullikin said.
The school has about 30 students, and had more than 50 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials hope to increase enrollment once Satori moves to a new building.
"As far as the location, we don't have that yet," Mullikin said. "We are looking at different locations in Galveston."
The private school had been renting out the bottom floor of the building to the city of Galveston until about two years ago. When the city left, the school was left with more building than it needed.
"It was a lot of building for us," Mullikin said. "We had a ton of rooms that were just unused."
Satori School officials hope to find a new building by the beginning of the school year in August, but the prospect of delaying the start of school or finding a temporary space is an option, Mullikin said.
"We are exploring our options," Mullikin said. "We haven't decided if we are buying or leasing."
The sale won't interrupt the school's summer program, he said.
Reaction among the school community and parents has been positive, he said.
(1) comment
Satori has been in that building way more than 10 years. I taught music there for 2 years before Hurricane Ike, and it was a fixture before that. I, for one, will be sad not to see it as I drive down 25th Street.
