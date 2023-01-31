SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation again is seeking a home for a memorial honoring the victims of the those who died in the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting after plans to put it in Joe A. Tambrella Park fell through.
The park was a second choice — the first being the high school where on May 18, 2018 a student shot and killed 10 people. But school leaders worry about the constant reminder such a memorial would bring on campus, prompting the foundation’s search for other sites.
Santa Fe Mayor Bill Pittman this week said the possibility of the memorial being placed in the park, about 2.5 miles away from the high school, is slim because it would require major reconfigurations of the public space, he said.
Community members gathered Monday at Dayspring Church in Santa Fe to discuss the status of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial and to gather community input.
City council members on Nov. 10 said they wanted to schedule a workshop meeting between the school district and the city to discuss the possibility of the memorial being placed in the park. That meeting never happened.
The council had considered the park as a possibility before learning the exact location of the park property where the memorial would be erected. The school district owns the proposed park site of the memorial and considered selling the land to the city, but the problem is it’s in the middle of the park and would require moving park equipment, Pittman said. Some council members were concerned about the prospect of a major reconfiguration of the park, Pittman said.
“Most of the current park equipment is on that property,” he said Monday.
The total estimated cost of the memorial is roughly $1.7 million, Megan Grove, chair faculty associate of the foundation said. The foundation is seeking community input through a survey.
Grove hopes the survey, which can be accessed on the foundation’s website, will help the foundation show the school board there’s overwhelming support for keeping the original plans for the memorial to be at the high school, she said.
“When all this was initially discussed, we were under the impression that we would present the donation to the school board and they would build it,” Shannon Clausen, a foundation board member and mother to Christian Riley Garcia, who was among the 10 people killed in the shooting.
Although the school board approved the concept, it didn’t approve the location, said Rusty Norman, president of the school board.
“There is maintenance and upkeep that we have to consider,” Norman said in October. “And then the emotional stresses that come with kids going to school every day seeing that memorial.
“Students already have reminders of the event from the new safety measures we have put in place in recent years.”
Pittman said that the location of the district’s park land came as a big surprise to him.
“I don’t think the park is the right place for the memorial,” he said Monday.
Pittman attended the informational meeting Monday to help answer any questions anyone might have about the memorial.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees during an Oct. 17 meeting voted unanimously to cease all discussion about leasing land on the high school campus to the foundation for the memorial.
