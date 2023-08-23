SANTA FE
City officials are seeking public input on future uses of a historic baseball field.
The city council June 22 approved the purchase of the 5-acre Behringer-Tully Field, 5207 Ave. M. The city paid Santa Fe ISD $250,000 for the field. Although the city doesn’t have immediate plans for the field, it wants to ensure it will be kept as a green space and not used for developments.
“We are conducting a public park comprehensive plan and taking surveys from the community to decide future uses of the field,” said Georgia Carmack, community service and parks director for the city. “At this time, there are plans to take out the baseball field and one idea is to turn it into a public park.”
The field is on the site of the former Alta Loma Elementary School, which was open from 1914 to 1958, said Robert Bear, a local historian who attended the school.
“After 1958, the school was razed and turned into the field,” Bear said. “Over time, the history of the field has been somewhat lost.
“I am glad the city took over the field and I am against using it for anything but a park.”
The field was dedicated in 1964 to Frank Behringer, a principal, coach and president of the Santa Fe Little League. On March 30, 1965, Santa Fe Baseball played its first game at the field — the Indians won 9-2, said Dean Evans, who played baseball on the field. Notably, the field in 1965 played host to future Major League Baseball pitching great Nolan Ryan who, later that season, lead the Alvin High School squad to the 3A state championship game.
“I was there the first year the field opened for the senior league,” Evans said. “It was a gem and manicured perfectly. They made sure it was always in great playing condition. It also had one of the tallest pitcher’s mounds I’ve ever seen.
“We were very excited to have a fenced-in field with a dugout. Right field was less than 300 yards, so a lot of home runs were hit, but we did not give up too many of them.”
The site was renamed Behringer-Tully Field after the death of Michael Dwayne “Tut” Tully at age 25 in 1989. Tully was a Santa Fe native and grandson of Frank Behringer. The Santa Fe Indians played their last game on the field in 2001, before a new field opened at the new Santa Fe High School.
Some Santa Fe residents have offered ideas for uses of the land.
“Santa Fe doesn’t have a dog park or any aquatic-type activities for kids and I think the site would be great for either of those options,” Felicia Dudley said. “As a mom who has a lot of kids, I would love to see it be a pool or splash pad. Every summer, we pay to swim in either League City or Alvin when I would rather pay that money back into my own city and take the kids somewhere closer to home.”
As a sendoff for the field, the parks and recreation department is hosting “The Final Run” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide input on future uses for the field. The first 500 people in attendance will receive a concession item and the first 250 will receive a free T-shirt.
