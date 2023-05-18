SANTA FE
Marking five years since the school shooting that left 10 dead and 13 injured, officials Thursday afternoon unveiled a statue to memorialize the victims.
The “Warrior Memorial,” which represents a Native American warrior holding 10 eagle feathers, was unveiled ahead of a remembrance ceremony that honored those who were killed in the shooting on May 18, 2018.
Hundreds of community members, students and educators turned out for the hour-long ceremony Thursday, when the memorial statue was unveiled and a cedar-burning ceremony was conducted to honor families of those killed in the mass shooting.
“I am very honored to have been chosen by the committee to be a part of this project,” Erik Christianson, sculptor of the memorial, said.
When given the concept requirements for the composition of the monument, Christianson immediately visualized a powerful warrior, symbolizing strength, perseverance and a true warrior spirit, he said.
“The cedar ceremony is an American Indian custom used to cleanse your spirit and help you heal from loss,” Woolsey Walking Sky, performer at the ceremony and resident of the Ponca Reservation Indian Territory, said ahead of the ceremony Thursday.
“Our hope is that burning of the cedar will help the families of the victims and the community of Santa Fe in their healing process,” Walking Sky said.
Situated in front of the auditorium on the high school campus, the school’s new statue stands tall at more than 10 feet. The cedar ceremony was performed with burning cedar, as family members of victims were tapped with an eagle feather.
“We use the eagle feathers because the eagle is a bird of strength,” Walking Sky said.
The Warrior Memorial is now one of two of the memorials that stand on the grounds of the high school campus in remembrance of those who died.
The Unfillable Chair memorial was unveiled on the high school campus on the three-year anniversary of the shooting two years ago.
And while some family members turned out for the unveiling ceremony Thursday, others stayed away from the high school where their loved ones were killed just five years ago.
“I really wish I could be here for the unveiling of this beautiful American Indian,” Rosie Yanas-Stone, mother of Chris Stone said in a statement. “But I just don’t think my heart can bare it, to stand here on May 18 five years later where my son took his last breath.”
Chris Stone was among the 10 who were murdered in the Santa Fe school shooting five years ago.
“We live May 18 every single day,” Yanas-Stone said. “I am one of them. Five years later, I still cry every day for my son.”
While the high school sees one more towering memorial placed on the high school campus, The Santa Fe Memorial Foundation has been working on a larger, permanent memorial to be placed in the field situated in front of the high school building on the campus.
Most recently, the Santa Fe School district asked the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation to develop a redesigned permanent memorial proposal for review and consideration by the board of trustees, Megan Grove, spokesperson for the foundation, said Wednesday.
The drafted $1.7 million memorial was presented to school board members on June 15, 2020. The board voted 7-0 at that meeting to approve the initial design of the memorial.
But Oct. 17, 2022, moms of the victims of the shooting were blindsided by the board’s sudden decision to cease discussion about leasing land on the high school campus to the foundation for the memorial.
“There have been some comments that we promised that we would build the memorial in front of the high school,” Rusty Norman, school board president, told The Daily News after that decision.
“That is not the case,” Norman said. “We approved the concept, not the location.”
