Santa Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jan 14, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANTA FEA man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and a woman with a misdemeanor, after what officers described as a stand-off Friday afternoon, police said. Officers were dispatched to a family disturbance involving a weapon at a residence in the 12500 block of Harriett Lane about 3 p.m., Lt. Greg Boody said.A man at the address was accused of pointing a firearm at two people in the residence, then fleeing to an attached garage, Boody said.“A perimeter was established around the residence with the assistance of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Organized Crime Task Force,” Boody said.FM 646 was closed to traffic between Second and Fourth streets, Boody said.The man complied with police orders to leave the residence after about two hours, Boody said.“The suspect peacefully complied and was taken into custody without incident,” Boody said.Cory Ray Kuebler, 51, of Santa Fe, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and held on $40,000 bond for each charge, Boody said.A woman in the residence was charged with interference with public duty and held on $1,500 bond, Boody said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Tags Greg Boody Aggravated Assault Police Crime Law Criminal Law Accused Officer Count Bond

Jose Mendiola Reporter 