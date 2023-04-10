A Santa Fe man was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of attempting to commit injury to a child, a sentence reduced from an initial charge of sexual assault.
Owen Barnes III, 51, agreed to a plea deal Wednesday in the 56th District Court.
Barnes was indicted July 2022 in connection with an April 30, 2021, sexual assault of a 16-year-old child, according to court records.
“I was prepared to prosecute the case," Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said. "But we were unable to locate the victim, so we agreed to the lesser charge.”
Sexual assault of a child younger than 17 is a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
The charge Barnes agreed to, attempted injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury, is a state jail felony that carries a sentence of 180 days to two years in a minimum-security facility for non-violent offenders.
Barnes was sentenced to a year, but had spent 231 days in jail awaiting trial or a plea, leaving just more than four months to serve, officials said.
Barnes will not be required to register as a sex offender.
"This result is what the facts supported," attorney Marcus J. Fleming of the Houston-based Fleming Law Firm. said. "The state offered the deal and our client is happy and we are happy."
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.