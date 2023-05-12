Santa Fe councilwoman resigns, city calls election By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter May 12, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Melanie Collins Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANTA FEThe city council Thursday accepted the resignation letter of Councilwoman Melanie Collins and is calling a special election for Aug. 26 to fill her vacancy.Collins submitted her resignation letter to the city because her husband's employer is transferring him out of the state, Mayor Bill Pittman said Thursday.Collins didn't respond to requests for comment Friday."She did a great job of bringing transparency and communication and a new era of getting out there on social media with the citizens of Santa Fe," Councilman Brandon Noto said.Collins was elected in 2021 with 82.5 percent of the vote.Her position would have been up for re-election in 2024. The council now is tasked with carrying out normal meeting procedures with one fewer member and conducting a special meeting in August, officials said. The city also will foot the bill of conducting a special election outside the regular election cycle, which will cost about $15,000, officials said."It is obviously cheaper for us to conduct the election on a uniform election date where we share the cost with other entities," Alun Thomas, city secretary, said."Santa Fe is a small town," he said. "We will probably have just one polling place at the city hall building." Sarah Grunag: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com 