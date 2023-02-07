GALVESTON
Two headless goats, three chickens and a pigeon found on a beach Sunday morning were probably killed in a religious ritual, police Lt. Joel Caldwell said Tuesday.
“It appears to be a religious-type of ritual," he said. "We've dealt with it before."
The animals, which a beachgoer found and reported about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, were probably use in sacrificial ceremony in Santeria, which is a religion incorporating the traditional Yoruba religion from West Africa and elements of Catholicism, Caldwell said.
The animals were sacrificed on the beach near 56th Street, Caldwell said.
It wasn't the first time the Animal Services Unit had discovered animal sacrifices, Caldwell said.
“About a decade ago, we charged somebody for sacrificing animals on the beach,” he said. “They said it was for their religion and it would bring them prosperity for a certain amount of time.”
Such ceremonies don't happen frequently, only once every two years and typically involve goats, chickens, doves or pigeons, officials said.
“We’ve had some instances of Santeria ceremonies a long time ago," Chief Peter Davis of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol said.
“It's been a while since we’ve seen anything like that. Although I don’t remember goats, I remember the chickens for sure. So, this is a new one.”
Although the act of sacrificing animals is protected by the First Amendment as a form of religious expression, dumping animal remains on public beaches is against the law, Caldwell said.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 voted in favor of the Santeria church that was being charged with animal cruelty for sacrificial ceremonies.
The Animal Services Unit still was investigating the case Tuesday afternoon, Caldwell said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
