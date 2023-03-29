LEAGUE CITY
The city council in a 5-3 vote Tuesday rejected a measure that would have allowed RVs and other vehicles to block neighborhood sidewalks.
The council rejected the amended ordinance on a second reading, despite approving the first reading of the proposed ordinance on Feb. 14.
The ordinance would have amended a detailed definition of “sidewalks” and given League City residents more flexibility to park personal vehicles that would extend past driveways and into sidewalks.
Under the proposed ordinance, definition of sidewalks would have been amended to include the area extending directly across a public or private driveway, according to documents. But at least one League City resident argued that would have gone against state law and caused problems for pedestrians who rely on sidewalks as safe pathways.
“The importance of safety for our children is a hot topic that we can all agree on,” Larissa Ramirez, League City resident said in an interview after the meeting. “This poses a safety risk for children.”
Ramirez asserts the amendment would have gone against state law and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
City Manager John Baumgartner during the meeting Tuesday said ADA requires a specific measurement for pathways, which poses another issue for approving an ordinance that would allow residents to park in city sidewalks.
“The minimum ADA-width requirement for a pathway is 36 inches,” City Manager John Baumgartner said. “Each location would have to be looked at individually.”
The Texas Transportation Code, states that an operator may not stop, stand or park a vehicle on the roadway side of a vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street, on a sidewalk, intersection or crosswalk.
Also built into the proposed ordinance amendment is language that would have given residents the option to alter their driveways to meet the city’s sidewalk standards.
“In which case the alternate alignment shall be considered the sidewalk and not the strip directly across the driveway,” according to the failed ordinance amendment.
“I don’t want people rebuilding pathways and permanently shifting sidewalks just to comply when we have already built into the language of the definition that if you leave a 3-foot walkway, you are not violating the intent of the laws, which is to leave a safe path for people to cross your driveway,” Councilman Chad Tressler said.
Tressler Tuesday made a motion to approve the amended ordinance but remove the language that would give residents the option to alter driveways.
The ordinance, which originally was placed on the agenda by City Attorney Ngheim Doan, failed when voted against by Councilmen Tommy Cones, Tom Crews, Justin Hicks, Andy Mann and Mayor Nick Long.
Doan on Wednesday didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The city council originally approved the first reading of the amendment on Feb. 14 during a crowded city council meeting in a vote of 5-3.
Councilman Sean Saunders, who voted in favor of the sidewalk ordinance being amended, said Tuesday that it isn’t unusual for three or four vehicles in a driveway to block the sidewalk.
“In any normal neighborhood, you are going to see that if they have three or more cars in the driveway, they are blocking sidewalks,” he said.
Saunders, in a Feb. 1 Facebook post, said the original intent of the amended ordinance would be to eliminate the constant calls to the police department for vehicles blocking sidewalks.
“My driveway at home is actually long for a neighborhood driveway, but when it is occupied by the many vehicles, then the sidewalk is blocked,” Saunders said in that post. “This happens all over the city in the many neighborhoods and is evident every evening or weekend when everyone is home.”
When cars are instead parked on the street instead of sidewalks, it can cause congestion on the streets and block vehicles from driving on the roads, Saunders said.
“Once vehicles are parked on both sides of the street, which also happens all over the city, then emergency vehicles have a hard time responding to calls especially when a vehicle is coming towards them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.