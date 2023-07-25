A photo of a popular amusement park attraction circulating on social media made some people worry about the safety of thrill seekers, but company officials said the worries are groundless.
“It was rust and chipped paint,” officials said.
The photo of a rusted support on the Iron Shark roller coaster at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd., appeared on Reddit, a social network that features message board-style posts. Many of the comments expressed concern about the safety of the ride.
“Given the attractions are located on the beachfront, they undergo routine maintenance,” said Keith Beitler, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Landry’s Inc., which owns the Pleasure Pier and the roller coaster.
“We were aware of paint chipping and rust on this beachfront ride and had already repaired it before the subject image was posted.”
Landry’s did not respond to questions about when the photo was taken, when the repairs were made or how often the roller coaster is inspected.
The state manages and inspects amusements, not the city of Galveston, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The Texas Department of Insurance, which inspects amusement rides in the state, did not respond for comment Monday and Tuesday.
The roller coaster, which has been operating since 2012, was manufactured by German company Gerstlauer, which makes stationary and transportable amusement rides. Gerstlauer was not available for comment.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.