Park Board trustees plan Tuesday to review procurement procedures after a law firm’s bill ballooned to $60,000 without their legally required approval.

BillyC333
Bill Cochrane

“We are concerned that Hunton Andrews Kurth knew that they had to maintain a spending threshold and moved forward without authorization,” Fluke said in a statement Friday.

Another reason the entire Parks Board needs to be replaced.

The question is - If the law firm was instructed to not proceed if the bill went over $10,000, why on earth would the Board go ahead and pay them anyway? It would be like taking your car to a body shop and telling them to repair and paint a dent, and don't do any more than $100 worth of work, then going to pick it up to find they painted the whole car and gave you an invoice for $2,000. The Park Board has proven time and time again that they are not qualified and should resign.

Charlotte O'rourke

Bill, I agree. It sounds like it was a “verbal” threshold cap. In the PB policy review, the Trustees should be asking a whole lot of questions including how 3 Trustees - not 5 Trustees - can hire/fire attorneys for a legal opinion that helps set policy and then send that opinion over via the chairman for a fight with city hall.

That process is not the “will” of the Board, but rogue action through their self described “Executive Committee” and CEO.

Why retain the services of HAK without seeing the full bill and when the bill was submitted as they are working on other projects for the Park Board?

Charlotte O'rourke

“We are concerned that Hunton Andrews Kurth knew that they had to maintain a spending threshold and moved forward without authorization,” Fluke said in a statement Friday.

So why is the firm still hired and performing services without reviewing the full bill? Is there No threshold cap - verbal or otherwise - on those other services?

