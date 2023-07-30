Galveston’s Rosenberg Library is among more than 200 across the nation to receive a share of a $1.2 million grant to teach digital literacy to people in Spanish-speaking communities.
In Galveston County, most libraries are struggling to bridge the digital divide in those same communities.
The county has a Hispanic population of 84,243, almost 24 percent of the 355,000 people living here, and those numbers have steadily increased over the past eight years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., will hold free classes in September and hire bilingual teachers to help bridge the digital divide within Spanish-speaking communities.
“Bridging the digital divide is such an important task for libraries to accomplish,” said Courtney Cundall, IT projects coordinator for the library.
Cundall, who teaches computer classes at the library, has wanted to reach more people, especially Spanish speakers, she said.
“I have personally interacted with several patrons who have tried to attend my classes but have struggled due to language barriers,” Cundall said.
“Now that the library has been awarded this grant, plans are underway to hire bilingual teachers and make a wider variety of classes available.”
Rosenberg Library officials became aware of the need to reach the Spanish-speaking community when it distributed laptops in December, Mike Miller, executive director, said.
The library launched Isle Connect, an initiative that provided free laptops and internet hotspots, which provide a connection to the internet, to people living in Galveston County.
The library was awarded more than $750,000 in federal grant money in October 2022 to provide 1,500 laptops, hotspots and high-speed internet services to those who never had access to that technology.
“We noticed that there was a significant number of recipients of those computers who either only spoke Spanish or it was their first language,” Miller said. “We know that a lot of the work we already did was impacting the Spanish-speaking community on the island.”
Spanish-speaking people visit the library in large numbers every week, Miller said.
“When these grant opportunities came up, we saw it as a way to magnify that effort,” Miller said. “One of the goals of the grant was to increase the outreach to the Spanish-speaking population.”
The $1.27 million grant was provided by the Public Library Association that was funded by AT&T, a telecommunications company, Miller said.
Library officials are unsure how much of the total they will receive.
The library can provide people to teach digital literacy classes, but they don’t speak Spanish fluently, Miller said.
The library is looking at the possibilities of hiring a full-time employee who speak Spanish or to contract with someone to teach at the library, Miller said.
Other libraries in the county, such as Helen Hall Public Library, 100 W Walker St. in League City, offer digital literacy classes, but are not able to teach classes to a Spanish-speaking population, said Amelia Chau, an electronic services librarian.
Chau, who teaches digital literacy at the library, had taught the classes in English while another staffer translated the instructions into Spanish, she said.
That’s no longer possible because the bilingual staffer has moved on, Chau said.
For Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 9th Ave. N, in Texas City, computer classes for digital literacy will begin on Sept. 1, said Jessica Matos, assistant library director. The classes are designed to bridge the digital divide, but there are no classes for Spanish-speaking visitors.
The classes will teach people how to use Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and even teach classes on how to use an Android phone, Matos said. The classes are aimed at people in any age group.
The library doesn’t have any bilingual classes for digital literacy, but wants to add them, Matos said.
“We would definitely be open for bilingual classes,” Matos said.
The problem is finding people fluent in Spanish who also are willing to donate their time to teach the classes, Matos said. Although the library doesn’t offer any classes in Spanish, it has expended it offerings of Spanish-language material.
“We have definitely been looking into what we can do to better suit our community and our Spanish readers and their needs for literature,” Matos said.
