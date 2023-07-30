GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is among more than 200 across the nation to receive $1.2 million grants to teach digital literacy to people in Spanish-speaking communities.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is among more than 200 across the nation to receive $1.2 million grants to teach digital literacy to people in Spanish-speaking communities.
The library, 2310 Sealy Ave., will hold free classes in September and hire bilingual teachers to make the classes available to a wider audience.
“Bridging the digital divide is such an important task for libraries to accomplish,” said Courtney Cundall, IT Projects Coordinator for the library.
Cundall, who teaches computer classes at the library, has wanted to reach more people, especially Spanish speakers, she said.
“I have personally interacted with several patrons who have tried to attend my classes but have struggled due to language barriers,” Cundall said. “Now that the library has been awarded this grant, plans are underway to hire bilingual teachers and make a wider variety of classes available.”
Rosenberg Library became aware of the need during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Evelina Williams, adult program manager at the library.
The library first launched Isle Connect, an initiative that provided free laptops and internet hotspots, which provide a connection to the internet, to people living in Galveston County.
The library was awarded more than $750,000 in federal grant money in October 2022 to provide 1,500 laptops, hotspots and high-speed internet services to those who never had access to that technology.
Library staff members learned the technology, which is a basic tool most Americans use daily, was new to many Isle Connect clients, Williams said.
“With this project, I am hopeful that it empowers everyone that participates by providing them with the skills and confidence they need to navigate technology,” Williams said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.