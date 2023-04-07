GALVESTON
Downtown’s first and only rooftop bar, perched above the historic Tremont House Hotel, could return with a more spacious, modern offering by the fall, project officials say.
The Rooftop Bar renovations are part of a multi-million dollar makeover of the iconic hotel unveiled in the fall last year. Renovations encompassed the entire 135-room property and some pay tribute to island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia. The work, except for the rooftop bar, was finished as the property unveiled its rebrand under Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio.
Harrell Hospitality Group, an SRH Hospitality company, operates the hotel, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row.
In early 2021, Hospitality Asset Funding, a joint venture between Addison-based SRH Hospitality and Austin-based JLM Financial Investments, acquired The Tremont House from Mitchell Historic Properties.
There once were two Tremont Houses on the island — one built in 1839 and destroyed by a fire, and another built in 1865, which deteriorated after the 1900 Storm and was condemned in 1928. In 1981, the Mitchells acquired the 1879 Leon & H. Blum Building, which formerly housed a dry goods store, and developed what would be the third Tremont House.
Set to open in the fall, a redesigned rooftop bar and lounge will feature 360-degree island views through sliding glass walls. The space can be enclosed from the elements for year-long use, Harrell Hospitality Group said.
Construction workers tore down the old rooftop bar in the fall last year. Project designers say the new iteration will have much more space, with the ability to welcome up to 150 patrons.
“There was a tiny, tiny bar and a unisex toilet,” David Watson, architect and interior designer with David Watson, Architect and Associates, said of the previous open-air bar.
His Galveston-based firm designed the new rooftop bar, with Werner Construction, a League City-based company composed of Galveston natives, tearing everything off the roof in fall 2022 preparation for the renovation.
“It was outdoor space,” Watson said. “That meant in inclement weather the wind was blowing everything off, and they had to shut the bar down. The decision was made to make a larger bar with better drink service, men’s and women’s restrooms and a full-service kitchen.”
While the menu hasn’t been decided, it likely will feature upscale versions of typical bar food, served with a side of island view, Watson said.
“If it’s too hot or too cold, we can close the walls and still have the view,” Watson said.
An elevator in the adjoined Belmont building will be extended to reach the rooftop bar, offering Tremont guests reprieve and privacy from the bar crowd, Watson said. In accordance with historic district regulations, Watson has designed the rooftop bar to be invisible from the street below to keep the 1800s character of downtown intact, he said.
A 20-person horseshoe-shaped bar will jut out from the new kitchen near the elevator, with the entire space likely to accommodate about 150 people, Shannon Quijano, project manager at David Watson, Architect and Associates, 1921 Market St., said.
Couches, tables and chairs will populate the rest of the rooftop space, which will feature a design similar to the Tremont’s modern-retro interior.
As long as myriad moving parts and delivery schedules mesh, the rooftop bar could be open by the fall, Richard Reeves, project manager for Werner Construction, said.
While many considered the Tremont Hotel the island’s most elite establishment during the late 1800s and early 1900s, it began to decline by the 1920s, according to Rosenberg Library archives. The hotel closed in 1928, and the entire building was razed.
In 1981, George and Cynthia Mitchell financed the transformation of the third and current hotel bearing The Tremont House name after acquiring the Blum Building.
When the hotel opened in 1985, it was the first major hotel to open in downtown Galveston in 60 years, hotel officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.