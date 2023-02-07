GALVESTON
Preparations are underway for Galveston’s 122nd Mardi Gras Celebration, the third largest in the country, with festivities beginning Friday.
Organizers expect about 350,000 visitors over two weekends featuring 23 parades, concerts, galas and numerous other activities.
Ghostland Observatory, an Austin-based musical duo known for electro, rock and funk, will headline the first weekend, while Chris Janson, a country singer-songwriter, tops the bill for the second. The big stage already was under construction Tuesday.
Galveston’s Mardi Gras, which is the third largest of its kind in the nation, behind New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, brings in more than $21 million into the local economy, said Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment, which has staged the annual pre-Lenten event since 2011.
“We do our best to fill hotel rooms and rentals and generate hotel tax for the city,” Dean said. “The occupancy rate has grown from 60 percent to 90 percent and the average daily rate has gone from $100 to $320.”
Areas of downtown Galveston and along the seawall will be closed during the two weekends of the events.
DOWNTOWN — BOTH WEEKENDS
The city will place no-parking signs downtown to alert the public of street closures before the events. Beginning 5 p.m. Thursday, 21st through 25th streets will be closed between Harborside Drive and Mechanic Street to allow for event staging.
About 2 p.m. Friday, 20th to 25th streets from Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street and Market Street to New Strand will close to vehicles. They will be open to pedestrian traffic during that time. The streets will reopen to traffic by 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
SEAWALL: SATURDAY
Parades are scheduled to kick off about 12 p.m. Saturday. Access streets leading to the seawall from 23rd to 61st streets will be barricaded from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vehicles will be directed away from the parades to the north.
SEAWALL: FEB. 18
Several parades are scheduled for Feb. 18, with street closures along the seawall beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Seawall access will be closed from 25th to 33rd streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Seawall Boulevard from 19th to 27th street will be closed to traffic; 25th Street from Seawall Boulevard to Market Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Broadway, Avenue O, Avenue P and Harborside Drive will be open for cross traffic, except during the parades.
FAT TUESDAY
Festivities will conclude 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, known as “Fat Tuesday,” with the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius parade. Harborside Drive to Church Street, 19th Street to 25th Street, Market street from 28th Street to 25th Street and 28th Street from Santa Fe Place to Market Street will be closed for Fat Tuesday. The streets will reopen by 11 p.m.
Tickets and parade routes can be found at http://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.