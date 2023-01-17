GALVESTON

A white man who asserts he was rejected as a student because of his race has sued six Texas medical schools, including John Sealy School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a case brought by attorneys fighting against “the radical left.”

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Terry Moore

He probably has a valid.point. I have 3 females from the east around India and Pakistan, 2 white males and 2 white females.

