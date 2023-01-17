GALVESTON
A white man who asserts he was rejected as a student because of his race has sued six Texas medical schools, including John Sealy School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a case brought by attorneys fighting against “the radical left.”
George Stewart asserts affirmative action policies meant to increase student diversity are why he was rejected, according to court papers filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Lubbock.
Stewart sued Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, all of which he had applied to and was rejected by, according to court documents.
John Sealy School of Medicine declined comment because of the pending litigation, Christopher Smith Gonzalez, medical branch spokesman, said.
Stewart is represented by America First Legal, which filed the lawsuit Jan. 10. America First Legal’s president is Stephen Miller, an adviser to former President Donald Trump.
America First Legal’s mission is to fight back “against lawless executive action and the radical left,” according to its website.
The group is seeking class-action status, suing on behalf of Stewart and “others similarly situated,” according to the document.
The lawsuit names the medical schools’ presidents, deans and admissions officers as defendants, according to the court document.
“Each of the defendant medical schools and universities, along with nearly every medical school and university in the United States, discriminates on account of race and sex when admitting students by giving discriminatory preferences to females and non-Asian minorities, and by discriminating against whites, Asians and men,” the lawsuit asserts.
Stewart graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a 3.96 unaudited grade point average with a bachelor’s degree in Biology, according to the lawsuit. He scored 511 out of 528 on the Medical College Admissions Test, according to the document.
“Unfortunately, he was denied this opportunity while over 450 lesser qualified minority students, ranging as low as a GPA of 2.82 or an MCAT of 495, were offered admission,” the lawsuit states.
Stewart believed he would be a good candidate for the medical schools and had applied for two years to fulfill his dream of becoming a physician, the court documents assert.
Stewart obtained admissions data for each of the medical schools through Texas Open Records Act requests, which showed the race, gender, GPA and MCAT score of every applicant in the 2021-2022 cycle, according to the court filings.
“The data reveal that the median and mean grade-point averages and MCAT scores of admitted Black and Hispanic students are significantly lower than the grade point averages and MCAT scores of admitted white and Asian students,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asserts John Sealy School of Medicine seeks economically disadvantaged students who are African American or Hispanic, according to the lawsuit.
“At UT Galveston Medical Branch, Blacks and Hispanics are likewise admitted with much lower MCAT scores than whites or Asians, and women are admitted with lower MCAT scores than men,” according to the lawsuit.
Applicants to the medical branch are significantly more likely to be admitted if they are a woman, Black or Hispanic, according to the lawsuit.
Stewart intends to re-apply to all six medical schools, according to the lawsuit.
