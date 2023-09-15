Area restaurant owners and managers are working to reassure consumers they’re taking the correct precautions after health officials last week alerted the public about a bacteria that can dwell in raw oysters.
A Galveston County resident died Sept. 4 after contracting a bacterial infection from eating raw oysters, public health officials announced last week. Area seafood restaurateurs say they are heeding the warning and taking precautions about Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria common in coastal and other warm salt and brackish waters.
Health officials want to clarify that not all oysters are contaminated, and so do other restaurants who work primarily in the oyster businesses, said Veronica Kovich, manager of Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar, 414 21st St.
“I had printed out the warning by the health officials and told all the staff what happened so that they’re aware,” Kovich said. “Luckily our safety protocol is very strict.”
The restaurant’s menu also includes a warning that consuming raw or undercooked shellfish can increase a risk of food-borne illness, especially for a person who has health problems.
Oysters at Shucks Tavern are sourced from cold water from other parts of the country to avoid risk of the warm-water dwelling bacteria, Kovich said. Oysters can be sourced from Canada or Rhode Island. The restaurant features local oysters during colder months like December.
“The waters have to be at least lower than 65 degrees before we even consider eating them raw,” Kovich said. “We’re also ready to answer any questions that our customers may want to ask, but nobody has brought it up.”
Experienced shuckers at the restaurant know how a good oyster smells, looks and feels, Kovich said.
“If we won’t eat it ourselves, we won’t put it on our plate,” Julian Pérez, a shucker at the restaurant, said. “When you’re shucking an oyster, you’re basically using all your senses. When you see a consistently good oyster that’s nice and fresh and ready to eat, you can just tell.”
Good oysters are plump, juicy and have no odor, Pérez said. Even the condition of the shell from the interior and exterior can be an indicator of the quality of the oyster.
“You can really tell a clean oyster from something that’s a little bit more rugged,” Pérez said. “I love oysters. I can’t get enough of them. I can talk your ear off about them all day, but like I said, if we won’t eat them we won’t put it on our plate.”
The Vibrio infections are commonly seen throughout the summer and sometimes five to 10 cases are reported annually, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County local health authority. The bacteria can be found across the nation. But shellfish, such as oysters, have a higher chance of carrying the bacteria in warmer waters, Keiser said.
Some restaurant owners already have stayed away from purchasing local oysters that dwell in warm waters for quality reasons, they said. Others have advised staff to be on the lookout for any suspicious oysters that might cause any illness.
“Vibrio vulnificus is very nasty,” Paulie Gaido, an owner of Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant, 3828 Seawall Blvd., said. “It’s pretty difficult to argue with the health department as far as making sure the consumer is aware of the risk.
“We’ve always been very conscious of food-borne illness regardless of the source.”
The Gaido family restaurants source their oysters in parts of the country that are colder and aren’t subject to warm water temperatures that help to breed the bacteria, but the choice has to do with quality of the oyster rather than health risks, Gaido said.
The restaurant already had stopped serving oysters from Galveston Bay in warm months because of quality rather than health issues, Gaido said.
“We just didn’t think the quality was very good,” Gaido said. “We were aware of Vibrio and other food-borne illness risk, but we thought that was a secondary issue relative to the quality issue.”
The taste is substantially better especially during the colder months, Gaido said.
“I have no issue with the health department trying to inform consumers,” Gaido said. “An informed consumer is so important to any business; restaurant or otherwise.”
An unidentified man described as between 30 and 40 years of age died after eating raw oysters at a restaurant on Aug. 29, Keiser said. The man was hospitalized Sept. 1 and died three days later.
The man had an underlying liver condition and was taking drugs to suppress his immune system, Keiser said.
The health district warns people at high risk of infection should be careful and not eat raw seafood, he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a national alert Sept. 1 warning healthcare professionals about a heightened risk of Vibrio, which causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses each year in the United States.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.