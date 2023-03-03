GALVESTON
The Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider approving a residential expansion proposal that would remove a beachside parking lot popular with tourists to the island’s West End.
Beachside Village developers have proposed a 40-acre expansion to the 259 lots in the subdivision, asking commissioners to approve the addition of 89 single-family lots, Debbie Reinhart of Kahala Development, confirmed.
Beachside Village is immediately east of Sunny Beach at 3711 Grand Ave. off of FM 3005. The proposed development would be south of FM 3005 and west of 8 Mile Road, according to planning commission documents.
The expansion would need 89 parking spots for the public to be in compliance with the city’s Dune and Beach Access Plan, according to city staff’s report.
That would represent a decline in parking availability, said Jackie Cole, former District 6 city councilwoman and member of the Beach and Dune ad hoc Committee. Exactly how many public parking spaces would be lost to the expansion wasn't immediately clear on Friday.
Cole worked with committee members in 2019 to create a Beach Access Plan for the island, tasked with bringing it into compliance with Texas General Land Office mandates. The land office reviews local beach access plans and certifies they meet the minimum state standards set forth in the Texas Open Beaches Act.
“Sunny Beach is a much-loved and used area for families and individuals going to the beach, and it will be a shame to close,” Cole said of the parking area. “I don’t know where all those people will go, probably into neighborhoods — if at all.”
In 2009, Marquette Galveston Investments platted 34 acres of the 59-acre tract between 8 Mile Road to the east, Beachside Village to the west, FM 3005 to the north and the Gulf of Mexico to the south as single-family lots, according to a city staff report.
“However, this subdivision was never developed and no improvements were installed," according to the report. "Currently, this final plat request is to incorporate the last 39.79 acres of the subject tract as part of Beachside Village, Section 9, for residential development.”
Kahala Development is proposing to move the required beach access parking and remove vehicular access from the beach, according to the report. Through the city’s arrangement with the land office, the parking will be relocated, Reinhart confirmed Friday.
“The city has restated a goal that they eventually want all of the on-beach parking removed,” she said.
If approved, the construction would take most of 2023 to complete, Reinhart said.
City Councilwoman Marie Robb, who represents District 6 and the West End, didn’t return morning and afternoon calls for comment Friday.
Robb previously told the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association Feb. 18 that the Sunny Beach parking lot would be a thing of the past.
