Ousted University of Texas Medical Branch President Ben Raimer violated policies through a mentoring program that involved giving male students haircuts, but there was no evidence students believed they were subject to direct sexual contact or sexual requests, according to documents released by the University of Texas System.
“It is important to note that we found no evidence Dr. Raimer engaged in any sexual activity with students or made sexual requests or sexually explicit statements,” according to an Aug. 22 report by UT Chief Inquiry Officer Trey Atchley to Chancellor James B. Milliken regarding allegations against Raimer of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.
Included among documents the UT System has fought since August to withhold, were summaries of interviews with various students and medical branch faculty.
Atchley determined Raimer had violated two UT System Regents' rules, the federal federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the medical branch’s sexual misconduct policy, according to the report.
The documents, obtained through the Texas Opens Records Act, detail why Raimer was placed on administrative leave in August and provide the context of his sudden resignation the same month.
They also contain correspondence by an attorney on Raimer’s behalf asserting action against the former president of the University of Texas Medical Branch was in retaliation for the departure of person whose name was redacted.
“I feel like I’ve been really victimized,” Raimer said Friday. “I believe it was an agenda somewhere that somebody didn’t like something and really tried to assassinate my character and that of my family.”
Raimer on Friday said he believed his ouster was linked to the April 27, 2022 resignation of Robert Thomas, a former vice president for strategic initiatives and chief diversity officer at the medical branch who is married to Amy Shaw Thomas, the senior vice chancellor for health affairs in the UT System.
In the Aug. 19 letter, Raimer’s attorney, Laurence E. Stuart, implored the UT board of regents to take immediate action to prevent the removal of Raimer from his position as president of the medical branch.
Stuart, in the heavily redacted document, reminds regents of Texas laws that prohibit public officials from appointing their family members to positions compensated with public funds. University rules and regulations also “explicitly dictates that no employee of the UT system or any of its institutions “may approve, recommend, or otherwise act” with regard to the employment of a family member.
In an April 26 letter, Raimer described Robert Thomas a “probationary employee,” who had received a clear description of a job to be performed and of standards.
“Although you represent that you have knowledge of facilities, hospital operations, diversity, equity and inclusion and other university operations, your work performance thus far does not reflect your alleged experience,” Raimer told Thomas in the letter.
Among other assertions, Raimer listed several examples of “inappropriate behavior” by Thomas, including refusing to assume certain roles or take on certain assignments when asked; verbally reprimanding/berating a peer in front of others; and reaching out to individuals at the UT System prematurely regarding University of Texas Medical Branch facility issues.
Raimer in the letter also told Robert Thomas he created an “environment of fear of reprisal and intimidation among senior executives and your peers.”
On April 27, a day after Raimer’s letter, Robert Thomas resigned.
Raimer was abruptly placed on administrative leave Aug. 8, shocking islanders. He resigned Aug. 22.
But UT System officials deny Raimer’s ouster had anything to do with Robert Thomas or was retribution.
“The record, all of which you have, demonstrates that is categorically false,” Daniel H. Sharphorn, vice chancellor and general counsel for the UT System said in a statement to The Daily News.
“As you very well know by now, Dr. Raimer resigned two days after his attorney was fully briefed on the preliminary findings of an investigation into Dr. Raimer’s conduct," Sharphorn wrote.
"During the investigation, more than a dozen people were interviewed and multiple actions were identified that were inconsistent with the Board of Regents’ expectations of the conduct of a university president, and which were not denied by Dr. Raimer.
"The investigation was conducted by experienced, independent investigators uninfluenced by anything extraneous. They found all the witnesses they interviewed credible and reached their conclusions independently."
Raimer’s long esteemed career with the medical branch ended abruptly and harshly after an anonymous student stated to the UT System he felt uncomfortable after Raimer cut his hair, which the student described as “creepy” and “grooming behavior.”
"Raimer denied engaging in sexual grooming; however, several of the behaviors associated with the informal mentorship program correlate with behaviors that tend to be associated with sexual grooming," according to Atchley's report.
Raimer Friday said he has an idea why a student wrote the anonymous letter. It had to do with a student losing a job, he said.
“Of course, I don’t know who he is, but I’ve certainly looked at the style and have my guess as to who that student is,” Raimer said. “There was a one-year limit to the job and somebody replaced him. I don’t think he was too happy about that."
Although Atchley's determinations found no evidence students were subject to direct sexual contact or direct sexual requests, the informal mentorship program excluded women and existed separately from a formal student mentorship program at the medical branch in violation of regents' rules, according to the report.
Raimer selected males for the program whom he believed were struggling with financial, emotional or familial and/or academic issues, Atchley said in his report to Milliken.
“An unnecessary and inappropriate element of this ‘program’ involved free haircuts performed by Dr. Raimer at his residence, after which Dr. Raimer and the student would talk about both personal and academic matters,” Atchley wrote.
The investigation also found evidence that Raimer invited some students to spend the night at his home and offered to buy them clothing, according to the report.
Raimer told UT officials he didn’t invite women for fear of the appearance of impropriety, according to Atchley’s report.
“Any personal or informal invitation, to male students only, to be mentored by the university president, with the unnecessary and inappropriate element of receiving a haircut in the president’s residence in private, does not set a proper tone, does not demonstrate respect for either the male students or the excluded female students, and ignores the power differential between a president and student,” according to Atchley’s determination.
“In other words, a student may feel obligated or enticed to accept because of the president’s position and perceived prestige of being closely affiliated with him.”
Such actions violated UT System rules that required officers and employees to “behave in a manner that demonstrates trust and credibility … ,” while the exclusion of women violated the regents’ rule, which prohibits exclusion from participation in any programs based or race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, veteran status or disability," according to Atchley’s letter to Milliken.
But Raimer on Friday denied he excluded anyone.
“I’ve cut a number of women’s hair,” Raimer said. “They just didn’t ask that question, did they? I’ve cut the hair of all races and ethnicities. I’ve always done it in a transparent and very open way.”
The letter went on to state Raimer engaged in confidential and sensitive conversations with students regarding interactions with his executive team and that he improperly intervened on behalf of a student who was dismissed for failing four classes.
“Dr. Raimer admitted to us that it was improper for him to intervene on behalf of the student but said he did so because the student had severe depression and ‘deserved a second chance,” according to Atchley’s report to Milliken.
But Raimer denied to UT System officials he had sensitive discussions with students about his leadership team, according to the documents.
The UT System long ago should have released documents clearing Raimer of any sexual wrongdoing, Raimer said. Instead, silence allowed speculation to spread.
“It’s about time the UT System released something on this,” Raimer said. “They could have done that the first day. The first day of the investigation would have shown that there was no quid pro quo anywhere.”
Raimer asserted the UT System officials had also done themselves and the institutions harm.
“Good luck in the future in developing trust. Because with your current administration, trust is going to be a hard thing to validate for any faculty or anyone in a position within the UT System.
"The regents and the people in charge of the UT System need to take a good long look at themselves and their own ivory-tower behavior.”
