Lee Otis “Otie” Zapp Jr., a renowned lawyer who decades advocated and fought for affordable windstorm insurance, died Tuesday. He was 87.
Zapp was born in Galveston on Nov. 11, 1935, to Lee Otis and Ellen Ruth Seymour Zapp.
Zapp attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Kirwin High School, which is now known as O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, where he was awarded a scholarship to St. Edward’s University.
He graduated St. Edward’s magna-cum-laude and later received a Doctor of Laws degree from The University of Texas Law School.
Friends of Zapp remembered him as a strong positive influence that helped shape Galveston.
Former state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz once hailed Zapp as a legend for his community services, said former mayor Henry Freudenburg, a friend of Zapp who he met in kindergarten.
“He was a great friend and a great counselor,” Freudenburg said. “He always looked at things from a positive standpoint. I don’t think he ever had a negative view in his life. He was one of the most positive people to be around.”
Freudenburg remembers working with Zapp as being some of the best moments of his career, he said.
“He was always someone you could count on,” Freudenburg said. “He was always willing to help everyone and anyone from all walks of life."
Zapp was a natural leader everywhere he went, he said.
“Almost every committee he was on he was chairman or president,” Freudenburg said. “Otie helped me tremendously during my campaign when I was running for mayor.”
Zapp was an influential man that will never be forgotten, he said.
For about 25 years, Zapp led the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition and gained renown as a tireless, effective advocate for insurance ratepayers.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton remembered Zapp as a hard worker and a champion. Middleton met Zapp working on Texas Windstorm Insurance Association issues, he said.
“Otie was a real champion for the Gulf Coast,” Zapp said. “He was not only a champion for the Galveston community, but a champion for the entire Gulf Coast.”
Zapp fought for affordable windstorm insurance because he knew nobody would be able to afford to live in Galveston or anywhere on the Gulf Coast without it, Middleton said.
“He was always fighting for us,” Middleton said. “I learned a lot from him. He was a great man. A servant leader. He dedicated decades of his life to fight for us."
A memorial service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. There also will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m., which will be followed by a funeral mass.
Instead of flowers, Zapp’s family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Galveston Island Meals on Wheels or Holy Family Parish.
Zapp will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.