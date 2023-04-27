University of Texas System regents have named a world-renowned authority on kidney disease as finalist for president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The regents voted unanimously Thursday to name Dr. Jochen Reiser as sole finalist for the position.
As CEO of the medical branch, Reiser would lead the educational, research and clinical missions of an academic health center of nearly 4,000 students and 1,000 faculty.
Reiser serves as chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
He is a world-renowned leader in kidney disease research with a focus on molecular biology and genetics, according to the UT system’s announcement.
He directs a National Institutes of Health-funded research laboratory seeking the causes of kidney disease and development of methods to combat renal disease, officials said.
Reiser’s candidacy was recommended to the board of regents by a presidential search advisory committee that included representation from medical branch faculty, students and island leaders, as well as UT presidents and regents.
If hired, Reiser will replace former President Ben Raimer, who in August last year was abruptly put on leave for reasons unspecified, stunning the island and leading to anger and speculation.
Texas law requires the UT System to disclose “finalists” for the position, but allows it to withhold the names until it has selected a sole finalist. State law requires a 21-day period before the medical branch president can officially be named.
Raimer resigned Aug. 22 after having been placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons Aug. 8.
The UT System in September announced it had launched a search for Raimer’s replacement.
A popular and widely respected island resident and physician, Raimer was the subject of a whistleblower complaint and an investigation was underway when he resigned, UT System officials have said.
The exact nature of the complaint has not been revealed to the public and system officials have contested release of public records sought in effort to answer that question.
Raimer said he was fired as a result of a “witch hunt gone wrong” and that even he didn’t know the exact rationale.
System officials have disputed that, saying Raimer had been fully informed of the complaint against him and chose to resign rather than allow the investigation to move forward.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
