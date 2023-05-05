GALVESTON
A new soccer program at Central Middle School is one tangible benefit of a controversial campus realignment by Galveston Independent School District, officials said.
The program started this year, and the results of the season have far exceeded expectations, coaches said.
“Our competition has been steep,” Berry Johnson, head girls coach and coordinator of the soccer program said. “We were anticipating this to be a transition season. But our teams have scored higher than we expected.”
School board trustees Nov. 17, 2021 decided in a split vote to create one fifth-grade campus, one sixth-grade campus and one campus for seventh- and eighth-graders. After a little under a year of renovations on the district’s middle school campuses, the realigned middle schools opened in August, and as the district is nearing the end of it’s 2022-2023 school year, the soccer program is just one of the district’s plans coming to fruition.
“Overall, the goal for us this year is to provide the opportunity for our players to learn the game and at least compete in a pretty tough district,” Johnson said. “As they move into the finals weeks of the season, all four teams, seventh and eighth grades, boys and girls, have an opportunity to make the postseason.”
Johnson, who started working at Central Middle School last year, said the realignment of grades also provides an easier transition for students moving into high school.
“We have a wonderful opportunity to consolidate our athletes,” he said. “This also makes it easier for students then moving into high school.”
The program has 68 students, but the district is expecting more in the 2023-2024 school year, officials said.
“We initially had around 150 students who filled out an interest,” Stefan Ungurean, head boys coach said. “So, I know that next year we will have even more kids sign up.”
Although controversial, the decision to realign middle schools was met with approval from many parents, but the work leading up to the final approval of the realignment was long-winded, some say.
The conversation came in 2021 after concerns arose among parents, educators and elected officials that the benefits of Austin Middle School’s highly rated, STEM-based programs weren’t available to all students.
In 2019, the campuses were assessed by the state showing that Austin was rated A, Central Middle School was rated C, and Collegiate Academy at Weis was rated F.
Although interim Texas Education Agency reading scores are still below state averages, they have improved this year in every grade level. In biology and algebra, students continue to excel and exceed both regional and state-wide expectations, officials said.
Student attendance has risen at every grade level since the district realigned campuses opened in August last year, according to the district.
More physical changes can be seen this summer when Central Middle School gets a roof replacement and plumbing upgrades, and crews at Weis Middle School add a new life skills room with kitchen and laundry utilities, two new offices, a special education room and a speech and dyslexia room.
The vote was the culmination of more than a year of debate about how to arrange the district’s middle-school system to best serve all students, officials said.
The realignment has been tackled in steps, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.