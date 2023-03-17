GALVESTON
A cold, rainy Friday can ruin the day for thousands of spring breakers on the island for fun and sun. But for some people living within a quarter-mile of one Texas Department of Transportation project, it’s a day of comfort and peace because it means a respite from construction.
Every day for the past two months, Vinod Patel, 76, has been awakened about 7 a.m. to pounding and earthquake-like tremors in his house, he said.
He’s not alone.
The department of transportation since December has been building a $10.9 million, two-story parking garage at the end of Ferry Road to accommodate vehicles of people walking on to the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferries.
The garage at 1000 Ferry Road will be 470 feet long, 210 feet wide, 23 feet tall and have parking spaces for 120 vehicles, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
The project is expected to last into late 2023, at least, Perez said.
A RUMBLING SLUMBER
Water in glasses ripples and windows shake while construction is underway, Patel said. He has documented the ripples with video and recorded the heavy thuds of pilings being driven into the ground.
During an interview with The Daily News, Patel jumped up and down and stomped on his floor to demonstrate what it takes to shake a glass of water in his house. There was nary a ripple.
Patel lives with his partially-blind 88-year-old wife, Mirla Suayan, who said she feels tremors in her bed.
“Elderly people like her and me cannot sleep right at night because you’re still dreaming about those thumps,” Patel said.
Patel’s house is supported by wooden pilings, he said. He argues it’s slowly sinking into the ground because of the heavy poundings.
“I can’t even open my garage door anymore because the structure has sunk down,” Patel said. “They knew very well that if they did pilings it would damage the foundations of the houses around the project.
“It’s made people very unhappy. For six to seven hours a day, people should be relaxing in their house, but instead they hear the constant thumping of the construction.”
NO COMPLAINTS
Although several nearby residents also voiced concern about the project, the department hasn’t heard from them, Perez said.
“We have not received direct complaints from residents living near the ferry landing regarding this issue,” Perez said. “Currently, the contractor is working on the concrete pilings for the foundation of the new parking garage.
“We will continue to monitor conditions at the project site including noise and vibration levels and work with the contractor to address any concerns that may arise,” Perez said.
The work is only being done during the day and the department is trying to finish the project as quickly as possible, Perez said.
ROCKING THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Margo Schindler, who lives across from Patel, also is annoyed, she said.
“I’m deaf,” Schindler said. “I have Cochlear implants. So, when I take them off I don’t hear anything,” Schindler said. “But during the day I hear them. I find it very annoying.”
When construction began, her house shook to the point she thought it was haunted, she said. She soon learned the nearby construction, not ghosts, was the problem, however, she said.
“I know it needs to be done, but it is annoying,” Schindler said. “We want the improvements to be done, but I wish they would just hurry up and get it done.”
Neighbor Tracy Fulford said the problem for her isn’t noise or shaking, but her lights flickering on and off.
“It took us a long time to figure out what it was, and then I saw the crane at the construction site,” Fulford said.
James Howard, a contractor who lives a block closer to the project, said the impacts have jolted him off the couch from time to time.
“When they start pounding at the project, it starts vibrating the foundation of my house,” Howard said. “My windows rattle. When I sit on my couch, I can feel it move from the impact from the construction site.”
Howard has been taking photos of his swimming pool to document it wasn’t cracked when the work started, he said.
“It vibrates my house so much that the light bulbs unscrew themselves almost daily,” Howard said. “I feel sorry for some of the neighbors who live even closer to the construction site.”
If you can feel the vibration in your house, damage is bound to happen, he said.
BULLDOZERS IN A CHINA SHOP
Damage worried Mary Scott, especially for her china display, she said.
“All of my china in here just rattles and rattles from the construction,” Scott said. “I have to rearrange them because they’ll start clacking on each other.”
Scott worries decorative plates displayed on her wall will fall off because of the impact of the construction, she said.
“When you’re sitting here in the living room, you can just feel the impact of the construction,” Scott said. “It’s just constant. There’s just constant rattling of the dishes in my house.”
People can report concerns at https://www.txdot.gov/about/contact-us/report-an-issue.html, Perez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.