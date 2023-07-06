GALVESTON
Once the home of a legendary champion of Texas beaches and a staunch protector of the island, a waterfront property is set to become the site one of two stormwater pump stations on English Bayou that could alleviate inundation in one of the island’s most flood-prone areas.
Former Texas Land Commissioner and state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz built his primary island home on a scenic corner of South Shore Drive and Bayou Shore Drive. Hurricane Ike ravaged the home in 2008, and it was demolished in the aftermath.
The city council bought the land in 2019 as the site of Galveston’s second stormwater pump station — a flood-control facility that costs between $50 million and $60 million apiece, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. The city in June approved a motion to proceed with purchasing the former site of Tony’s Wrecker Service on the northeastern quadrant of the bayou for another station.
“It’s for the good of the public, and I think he would be pleased,” Jerry Patterson, another former land commissioner and state senator, said.
“Babe wouldn’t mind this at all,” Patterson said.
Patterson knew Schwartz as a friend and close colleague — even though the two stood on opposite sides of the political aisle.
Schwartz’s land was appraised at $115,000 the year the city bought it. It was unclear how much the city plans to spend on the second English Bayou property. Municipalities typically don’t release how much money is offered for various property acquisitions until after the purchase because doing so could undermine the public’s interest in buying the property.
ALL HANDS TO THE PUMPS
Despite an ever-present flood threat to the island where people have lived since the 16th century, Galveston has never built itself a water pump station.
The June decision will lead to the site purchase for the second pump station on English Bayou, with the first about 30 percent designed, Maxwell said.
The English Bayou stations will be the second and third pump stations built on the island, he said.
Construction on the first, at 14th Street and Harborside Drive, is set to begin next year, Maxwell said.
The first bayou pump station, and second on the island, is set for the site of Schwartz’s former island home, will be on the corner of Bayou Shore Drive and South Shore Drive, according to engineering plans. The station should provide drainage relief along Bernardo de Galvez Avenue, and streets running perpendicularly, all the way to 40th Street, according to plans.
The second of the bayou pump stations is set to be constructed near Waterfront Apartments, 1400 Bayou Shore Drive. That station should provide improved drainage along Avenue K and eastward all the way to the historic cemeteries at 40th Street, according to engineering plans.
Drainage should improve down streets running perpendicularly to Avenue K, according to plans.
The whole center of town, bounded by 43rd Street to the east and Broadway to the North, drains into English Bayou, Maxwell said.
“It will be like a retention pond,” he said of the bayou.
Each station will cost about $50 million to $60 million, and the city is seeking grants to cover a majority of the cost, Maxwell said.
Eventually, the city could operate six pump stations across the island, according to the stormwater master plan. Each of the six pumps will be able to move about 100 cubic feet of water a second from city streets, engineers said. That’s a little more than the volume of an olympic-size swimming pool each second.
The Schwartz’s site pump station is about 30 percent through the design phase, Maxwell said. Both the design and construction phase could take two to three years to complete, Maxwell said.
And much of the recent street work the city has completed on some of its numbered roads includes drainage upgrades that will link up with the new stations when they come online, he said.
“A drop of water that falls at 45th Street has to travel several miles to an outfall,” Maxwell said. “And our outfalls have become submerged.”
That makes pump stations essential to get water off the island, he said.
MASTER PUMP PLANNING
The city began formulating a stormwater master plan in February 2022 and anticipates completing it by October, officials said. The project is in the Proposed Alternatives Analysis Phase, which is estimated for completion in late summer.
The city council last year hired Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam civil engineers to update the island’s 2003 stormwater master plan.
The goal is to create a plan for improvements that will swiftly take rain water from the island and into surrounding waters, such as Galveston Bay or English Bayou.
There will be a public meeting Thursday during which the project team will make a presentation about the plan.
