LEAGUE CITY
The city is taking steps toward improved walkability with a proposed mile-long trail connecting two of its biggest parks.
The Heritage Signature Trail project, with a design and construction budget of $300,000, still is in the early stages, but the city is receiving feedback from residents about what they would like to see with the new trail, officials said.
The trail would connect Heritage Park, 1220 Coryell St., to League Park, 512 Second St., in the heart of the city.
More than 23 miles of hike and bike trails have been established throughout League City, an initiative spurred by development of a trails master plan in 2010, according to the city.
The project team, led by Halff Associates and the city, conducted a public meeting March 7 to gather feedback from residents of the League City Historic District regarding three different trail alignments proposed in the 2017 Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan.
The alignment that residents preferred at the public meeting is the second alignment, Ashley Donde, senior communications manager for the city said. That alignment, which is 1 mile long, runs parallel to a portion of a railroad.
The trail, aimed at connecting historic landmarks within the city, passes one registered historic live oak tree and three notable homes within the historic district.
A large crowd overwhelmingly in support of the trail turned out for the meeting, officials said.
The city parks board, charged with navigating obstacles blocking the trail, has a way to go before residents lace up their hiking boots, however.
“We have asked Halff Associates to do some preliminary discussions with Union Pacific,” Chein Wei, director of the parks department said. If a trail is feasible in the railroad right-of-way, Halff Associates will submit a proposal for design based on the alignment supported by the citizens at the public meeting.”
Until Union Pacific weighs in, a project timeline can't be established, officials said.
Some residents said they feared walking next to busy roads, as two of the three alignments would require. But alignment two, the most favored by residents, would be an off-street trail, solving that problem.
Others said a lack of stop signs at intersections in the neighborhood deters them from walking to either park from their home.
“Some do not feel comfortable using the existing sidewalk infrastructure along Main Street, as traffic volumes and speeds are too high, and would prefer the trail alignment to be fully off-streets,” Louis Cataia, planning team leader with Halff Associates, said.
The city plans more Signature Heritage Trail informational meetings, but hasn't yet announced dates.
