Councilman Michael Bouvier on Thursday morning dismissed a workshop item to discuss his intent to repeal a pair of ordinances that required the Park Board of Trustees to transfer $14 million to the city, after learning other amendments he suggested were too substantive for council to consider in its 5 p.m. meeting.
Bouvier also sought to amend an item changing when the park board must remit hotel revenue to include a mechanism for trustees to request additional funding they might need during a given quarter.
“I would love to repeal them,” Bouvier said of the ordinances. “But there’s no sense in me moving on right now because I can’t even get a simple explanation or something written down on how to transfer funds to somebody that’s struggling, and you think that this is all right.”
“We’re just crippling an entity that is successful at making money. Now we’ve got them strapped up, money’s in the bank and ‘Hey, here’s a contract you gotta sign, but you ain’t getting your funds until you sign this.’ It’s a hammer over the head, that’s my point, so thank you very much everybody.”
Bouvier said he worries trustees won’t be able to afford upcoming summer celebrations, such as Juneteenth and July Fourth.
The city had approved and funded the park board’s operational and maintenance budget only up to March 31, park board officials said.
“This did not include special projects or capital improvement projects,” Caitlin Carnes, park board public relations manager wrote in a statement. “Some of the projects listed were funded before the ordinances went into place. Examples of the ones that haven’t been funded that the park board would traditionally have already funded because they take place in quarter three or early quarter four, like Juneteenth ($100,000) and July Fourth ($100,000).”
The park board has done nothing to negotiate the contract city officials have sent regarding hotel occupancy tax fund management, Councilwoman Marie Robb said.
Larry Simmons, an outside attorney representing the park board, had informed the city that park board staff members were editing a proposed contract, City Attorney Donald Glywasky said.
“He’s finished with his red lines,” Glywasky said. “He’s waiting for red lines from the staff. When he has them, he will send them to me.”
City Manager Brian Maxwell said the funding shouldn’t even be an issue.
“Their next draw is in April, and the contract is going to get done before April,” Maxwell said. “If they have a specific need for a specific issue, they need to bring it forward.”
The city charter prohibits council from negotiating such contracts, and city staff should handle correspondences with the park board, Councilman David Collins said.
“This should be done by staff and presented to us in March,” Collins said to Bouvier, who serves as the council’s non-voting member of the park board
“Frankly, I think you need to go back to your chairman and tell him to get to the table and get this thing negotiated. If the problem is management over there, find someone else to do it.”
