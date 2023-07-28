DICKINSON
A historic Black community of 400 residential properties could soon be annexed into the city, but longtime residents are split about whether that would be good or bad.
On one hand, Moore’s Addition residents, who historically have been victims of redlining and voter disenfranchisement, would gain city voting rights and services long denied, said William Henry King III, a former city councilman and pastor of Greater New Hope Baptist Church.
Longtime resident Adrain Hill, however, sees nothing but downsides and suspects people in Moore’s Addition will pay city taxes for few city services, he said.
The once-thriving community began as a haven for Black people shortly after the end of the Civil War, King said.
“When Gen. Gordon Granger announced the freedom of the slaves in Galveston, two years after the emancipation proclamation, many former slaves moved to the upper county, taking to railways and waterways and settled in the area, becoming farmers and ranchers,” King said.
“Members of the community established businesses and learned trades — it had seamstresses, masons, farmers, bakers and cowboys, who provided entertainment for the residents.”
Churches had a significant role in the community, providing residents a place to worship and fellowship among one another, King said.
Members of the church established a branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a school. The community founded St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church and Mount Carmel Baptist Church, still operating today.
“When Dickinson was established as a city from a village, the Moore’s Addition was excluded,” King said. “The city was told that it could not exclude some of the area, so the west side closer to Highway 3 was annexed into the city, which split the community in half.
“The community was troubled by this and those not annexed could not vote in city elections.”
Many in the community lean toward annexation, but some aren’t convinced, King said.
Annexation means voting rights in city elections, city services and building code protections, but would mean increased taxes and city rules against things such as fireworks and outdoor burning, King said.
Hill, whose family history in Moore’s Addition goes back more than 100 years, is vehemently against annexation. He sees the move not only as a big mistake, but a cash grab by the city, with no benefit to residents.
“I just see no reason for us to be annexed, Hill said. “There are too few police officers for residents already. Adding more people to the city will only add to the problem.”
The city’s tax rate, 38 cents on every $100 of taxable property, might also force some people out, he said.
“Many are on fixed incomes,” Hill said.
City officials have pitched annexation as an economic development tool, Hill said. But he’s skeptical.
“They annexed the other side of Moore’s Addition on that same argument,” Hill said. “All that has been brought is a doughnut shop and a church.”
Hill argues the city has done a poor job of communicating with actual residents of Moore’s Addition and believes city leaders should conduct a survey, which he believes would show nine out of 10 residents oppose the annexation.
Hill also isn’t buying the voter enfranchisement argument, he said.
“Dickinson has few people turn out for elections as it is,” Hill said. “The tax raise is not worth a vote.
“The zoning restrictions within the city would also cause those in trailers to possibly be displaced.
“Love and respect make this community and I do not think this is the right move. I will buy signs and campaign against the measure.”
Archie Williams, another life-long resident, sees benefit in joining Dickinson.
“I am definitely for the move,” Williams said. “I want to be completely under Dickinson; be able to vote here, live, eat, work, everything.
“I want us to have to ability to have a say in city council and get representation.
“I have lived here my whole life and I want the city to keep changing for the better even after I’m gone for my family.”
Williams argues the tax increase would have little effect on the residents’ bottom lines and the increase in services and right to vote would be worth the extra cost.
He also supports economic development in the area and wants the stricter code enforcement annexation would bring, he said.
“We used to have a lot of commercial services nearby and you were able to get what you needed right here, but not now,” Williams said.
“I think stricter code enforcement would be a benefit because now we have an automotive business near homes and some people building trailers on top of their homes.
“I really like the change I am seeing in city hall, going from a good ole’ boys club to representing and working for the people. The mayor and city manager are doing great.”
The possible annexations are separated into three areas, one of 134 properties, another of 149 and a third of 139, all along Hill Avenue, city officials said.
The first area runs from 18th Street to J.O. Williams Street, the second from J.O. Williams Street to 27th Street and the third from 27th to Deats Road.
The next steps include a council resolution, a notice to property owners and registered voters within seven days, a public hearing within a month and a petition of signatures collected within 180 days of the resolution.
If the petition is successful, an additional notice will be sent to all property owners and registered voters and the council will hold a second public hearing. Within 10 days of the public hearing, the council would hold a third public hearing and can pass an ordinance to annex the property.
No timeline has been laid out and the process could take as long as six months, city planner Yvonne Briscoe said.
The city annexed other areas in 2013, 2016 and 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.