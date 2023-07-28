GALVESTON
What seemed like a routine real estate purchase on Avenue R turned into a historically significant find when the buyer realized she was connected to the family that built two of her houses.
Winter Bush and her family from Opelousas, Louisiana, were looking for a summer home and vacation rental in Galveston when they came across the listing in 2019. But Bush didn’t realize until late 2022 that she bought the former home of the woman who helped found Delta Sigma Theta, a historically Black collegiate sorority of which Bush is a member.
The city council voted Thursday to give a historical designation to the Avenue R home. Historical designations give property owners a 35 percent reduction of their property taxes for five years.
“I’m honored to be the current steward of the home of Mr. Robert McGuire and his daughter Mrs. Jessie McGuire Dent,” Bush said.
“My journey with this home started on a chilly December evening, and I was 7 months pregnant with my little one,” she said. “We’re looking at this property: It’s a block from the beach, but it’s not in great condition; we know nothing of its historical significance.”
On three separate occasions, contractors told Bush that Black women were stopping by and taking photos of the home, which struck her as bizarre, she said.
‘IT WAS DESTINY’
Her curiosity piqued, Bush asked a contractor to investigate the next time a woman appeared to take a photo.
“They said something about Delta, and that’s when a lightbulb went off,” Bush said.
A simple Google search led Bush to the connection between her sorority and the house, she said.
“Jessie McGuire Dent went for me from Mrs. McGuire Dent to Soror McGuire Dent — because I’m a member of Delta Sigma Theta,” Bush said.
“The connection became personal and the research became real,” she said. “It was destiny. It was fate. It is a part of the legacy of this property.”
McGuire Dent, an island native and daughter to a Galveston police officer, was one of the 22 founding members of the Black sorority in 1913 while a student at Howard University, an historically Black college in Washington, D.C., The sorority is committed to the development of the Black community, according to the organization.
Her father, Robert McGuire, was born in Galveston in 1868 to John and Fannie McGuire, both freed enslaved persons, according to the Texas State Historical Association, which publishes biographies and stories about important figures in state history, like McGuire Dent.
Directories from 1870 list John McGuire as a drayman, a person who delivered beer for a brewery; in 1890, he is listed as a widower employed in a cotton warehouse, according to city staff.
MAKING HISTORY
The McGuire Dent House originally was a one-story in Victorian style built in 1901, according to city staff. The house was moved to its current location in 1915, when the house was raised to include a ground-level addition, according to city staff.
While living in the home, McGuire Dent attended Central High School, the first high school in Texas for Black students. She graduated in 1909 as class valedictorian and attended Howard University.
While in college, she helped found the nationally recognized sorority. Through the sorority, McGuire Dent became heavily involved in women’s suffrage efforts, according to the historical association.
After graduating from Howard in 1913, McGuire Dent returned to Galveston as an English and Latin teacher at Central High School, later becoming dean of girls there, according to city staff. In 1943, McGuire Dent and the NAACP sued the Galveston School Board of Trustees to demand equal pay and consideration for Black teachers; this effort was ultimately successful in June of the same year, according to city staff.
110 YEARS OF DELTAS
Delta Sigma Theta in 2020 had more than 300,000 members and chapters around the world, according to the historical association. McGuire Dent served as the first corresponding secretary of its Alpha Chapter. Later, she was a charter member of the Gamma Chapter in Galveston.
“I’m deeply moved by the profound impact of Soror Jessie McGuire Dent’s work,” Bush said. “Her legacy is deeply intertwined with the foundation of our sisterhood. And Delta Sigma Theta continues to inspire generations of women to fight for justice, equality and social change.”
