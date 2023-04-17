GALVESTON
Waterfront leaders and Princess Cruise Lines are in talks about homeporting vessels at the island's public docks for the first time in years, Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, said.
The Ruby Princess arrived in the island’s harbor in December, marking the first time in nearly 10 years a Princess ship docked at the island port.
“Princess is now coming back to us saying that they want to come in full time,” Rees said. “That’s been the conversation. They’ve been testing the market.”
Princess, which operated year-round from Galveston from 2003 to 2007, last offered cruises from the island during the 2012-2013 winter sailing season.
The next year, the company moved its Texas operations to the now-defunct Bayport cruise terminal in Houston and stopped sailing out of Texas altogether when the Bayport terminal failed in 2016.
“Princess is a different type of cruise line,” Rees said. “Princess prides itself on the old-time cruise ship. They bring a different type of clientele.”
The cruise line sees big potential in Galveston and plans a second ship to accompany Ruby Princess at the port, Rees said.
“There are 50 million people within 12 hours of driving here,” Rees said. “There is a great market here in Texas. We cruise a million of those people a year and many of them come back for the experience.”
One consideration is dock space, Rees said.
“We have a contract with Disney," he said. "They come in here for two and a half months and then they’re gone.
“What Princess wants to do now is solidify all the other dates that Disney is not using. In essence, it will give them full time.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
