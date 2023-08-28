Pregnant 17-year-old died during surgery, cause still pending, officials said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Aug 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA pregnant 17-year-old girl, whose death Friday led to a police investigation, died during a cesarean section, an official said Monday.The Galveston’s County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday Federly Espinoza, a Galveston resident who was about 23 weeks pregnant, died during surgery.The unborn child also did not survive, police reported Friday.Relatives found Espinoza unconscious on the floor, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the medical examiner’s office.Espinoza was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in a passenger car on Friday.Although Espinoza reportedly died during a C-section surgery, the exact cause of her death is still pending, Florence said.University of Texas Medical Branch officials declined to comment Monday.Police had no further information about Espinoza’s death and no answers about why they considered the death suspicious and began an investigation.The police department is investigating the case, alongside the medical examiner’s office and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.Cesarean delivery, also known as a C-section, is used to deliver a baby through surgical incisions made in the abdomen and uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.Risks for mothers during cesarean deliveries include blood loss, infection, blood clots or possible reactions to anesthesia, according to the clinic.In 2021, 1,205 women died in the United States from maternal causes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Rates in 2021 were 20.4 deaths per 100,000 live births for women under age 25, according to the CDC. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 