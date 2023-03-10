GALVESTON
A wave of power outages striking the popular Sand ‘N Sea vacation rental company has more business owners asking questions about CenterPoint Energy’s investment on the island after the Houston company announced $1 billion in 2022 profits.
“We’ve had so many power outages at our West End office that we’ve lost count,” Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties, said.
The most recent two outages were a blown transformer, which resulted in several hours with no electricity for the company, she said. Even after repairs, the same transformer caught fire, shutting Reiswerg’s business for another five hours.
“Each time, we pay our employees for the down time. It’s no fault of theirs that our electrical service is unreliable,” Reiswerg said. “There are countless clients we are unable to serve when our electricity is down.”
CenterPoint Energy, the company that manages lines and poles delivering power to the island, Feb. 17 reported profit of $1 billion for 2022, a 27 percent increase from $1.4 billion earned in 2021, according to a press release.
“To achieve this growth in 2022 and invest a company record $4.8 billion of capital is really a testament to our people and our strategy,” CEO Dave Lesar said.
“All of the employees here at CenterPoint have worked hard to deliver results for all our stakeholders over the past few years and are committed to continued execution in 2023.” he said.
CenterPoint representatives have not returned requests for interviews, but issued a statement when asked how much of the company’s profit would be spent on maintaining or upgrading the island’s power grid.
“CenterPoint Energy’s top priority is to provide safe and reliable service to customers across our service territory,” Alejandra Diaz, lead communications specialist, said.
“The company’s investments are designed to further strengthen the safety, resiliency and reliability of our electric system, as well as help reduce the impact of severe weather events on our approximately 2.7 million metered customers,” Diaz said.
Sand ‘N Sea operators joined a growing list of business owners who are calling for more island investment from CenterPoint. Island eateries on Seawall Boulevard have experienced the outages this year, Johnny Smecca, president of the Galveston Restaurant Group, said.
When power issues were less frequent, Reiswerg used to see helicopters equipped with large hoses fly through the West End, cleaning salt accumulation from power lines.
“So, we haven’t seen that in a very long time,” Reiswerg said. “That was part of their routine maintenance to keep us up and running in the West End. That’s what used to keep us going.”
While Sand ‘N Sea employees never lose out on their pay because of outages beyond their control, what the power loss does is hinder productivity, she said.
“We sit there and we wait, and CenterPoint says they’ll be there in an hour,” Reiswerg said. “We get those messages from CenterPoint, which are helpful, I agree.
“Then, we get a new one that says, ‘Oh, it’s going to be another four hours.’ So, that’s when we need to make a decision on whether to send everyone home.
“Things happen, electricity will go down. The thing is, it’s been happening so much. We want to make sure CenterPoint is performing preventative maintenance.”
Tourists rent Sand ‘N Sea’s 180 properties for anywhere between $1,500 and $9,000 a week for a property. Power outages during stays have been the cause of coastal consternation for some, leading a few to ask for refunds, Ann Reiswerg, co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea, said.
West End power outages have also struck entire blocks of the company’s rentals, Ann, who manages the rentals, said.
“Sometimes the power goes out in entire subdivisions — why, I don’t know,” she said. “The power will just go out. And people are staying overnight and, of course, want refunds — even when it’s not our fault.”
